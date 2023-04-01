February Student of the Month: Lakewood's Madilynn Kennedy

Where you want go to college and why?
Oklahoma Baptist University because I believe it is a good environment. When I visited, they truly welcomed me and wanted to get to know me. The campus is a place that feels like home.
What is your list of accomplishments and scholarships received?
ACTS Honor Society 2021-2022, Girls Scout Bronze Award (making polar bears for hospital), Girl Scouts Silver Award ( raising money for local animal shelter and organized an adoption fair), Principal Honor Roll 2019-2023, HCAA Tri-State Basketball Championship 2020-2021 season,
What drives you to succeed?
Love, support, and faith are what drives me to succeed. True love that I receive from people make me want to do the best I can to make them proud. The love and support are good motivation for me because I don’t want to let them down. Faith is my favorite part of my motivation. I have faith in what i can be and I want to achieve that.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
My parents inspire me to excel in school. They know what I want to achieve and they remind me when I feel like giving up. They do anything to help me do what I love and help me achieve my goals. They always make it clear that anything is possible as long as I do what needs to be done. Another major person who inspires me is Mrs. Denise Timmons. She has been teaching me since fifth grade. She taught me the importance of studying, not only school but also studying God’s Word. She’s always pushing me to do my best and helps me make it there. She’s my one teacher that I will recognize for the rest of my life.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
Volunteer hours in church helping with outreach and teaching, school service projects, Girl Scouts. My list doesn’t seem like a lot but I do multiple things within each of these. McAlester is my home. I’ve made memories that will never go away. Growing up in this town develops love for it. The love I have for this town and the respect I have for it makes me want to help. I like to help in small areas because I believe small things make big differences.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
My major extracurricular activity is basketball. Basketball taught me many things. It taught me the importance of dedication and perseverance. Those two traits will help me in school when I feel like giving up on my dreams.
How would a new car help you achieve your future goals?
Although I do not necessarily need a new car, it would be a great advantage. I truly believe that somebody else needs this car more than I do. I would appreciate a new car and take care of it. My current car is old and I don’t know if it will hold up through college. It would be a financial burden taken off. It would take me to college and be used in going to important things in my life work, school, and any thing that would help me in life.
