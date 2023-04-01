February Student of the Month: Lakewood's Jenessa Dugger

Where do you want to go to college and why?
In the fall, I will be attending Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to obtain my master’s degree in Marketing with a minor in professional media communications and political science. Northeastern has always felt like a second home to me, the campus is enthralling, inclusive, and welcoming.
What is your list of accomplishments and scholarships received?
• Oklahoma Jr. High Honor Society
• Haileyville 8th Grade Co-Valedictorian
• EOSC American Meteorologist Society Award
• Haileyville Robotics Team Co-Captain
• Haileyville Jr. High Student of the Year
• Haileyville Jr. High Academic Team Captain
• Pittsburg County Outstanding Junior 4-Her
• Haileyville FFA Vice President
• ACTS Honor Society
• National Society of High School Scholars
• Lakewood December Student of the Month
• Pittsburg County Outstanding 4-H Teen Volunteer of the Year
• Pittsburg County 4-H Banquet Decorating Chairperson
• Oklahoma 4-H State Ambassador
• 2021-2022 District 11 Junior Miss Choctaw Nation
• Pittsburg County 4-H 1st Vice President
• Oklahoma Girls State Akin City Reporter
• Oklahoma 4-H Reporter
• Oklahoma 4-H Public Speaking Record Book Winner
• Sherrill Family Memorial Scholarship Winner
• Scott Family Memorial Scholarship Winner
What drives you to succeed?
Every day I strive to succeed in all aspects of my life. Daily, I aim to be a role model for all ages and inspire others to do more for their community and those around them. Additionally, the idea of pursuing my career and gaining an immense amount of knowledge along the way are just a few attributes that drive me to succeed.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
Over the course of my life, there have been many people that have inspired me to excel in school but the one person that I believe has inspired me the most is my older sister, Cheyhoma. She has also pushed me to do my best, no matter the challenges I had to face she was there cheering me on. My sister has been the best role model to me and many others. She is who I aspire to be and she’s who inspires me.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
When I was around 9 years old I started giving back to my community by passing out food to citizens in the area, collecting items for those in need at the youth and women’s shelters, and wrapping presents for families in need during Christmas time plus much more. Recently I started my own service project called “Art for Hearts” which is an art auction to raise money for patients at the Saint Francis Heart Hospital as well as raise awareness for those with heart issues. I started this service project because when I was 14 years old and going into my freshman year of high school, my doctors discovered a heart murmur, as well as an open valve in my heart that should’ve closed when I was a newborn. This issue made it hard for me to breathe and do normal everyday activities. A few months later I went in for heart surgery and I had so much love and support around me during that time. Anytime I see or hear of a need in my community I do all I can to help so I can show my support and that’s what drives me to give back to my community.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
My extracurriculars include 4-H, performing at the Liberty Theatre, and staying involved with the Choctaw Nation. All these extracurriculars have helped me significantly with improving my education and life skills. Through the Liberty Theatre, I have been able to become more creative and quick on my feet, figuratively and physically. 4-H has taught me to be a better leader, public speaker, and overall has taught me many life skills like responsibility. Being involved with the Choctaw Nation has brought me closer to my heritage and taught me much more about the history and culture of the Choctaw Nation.
How would a new car help you achieve your future goals?
A new car would allow me reassurance that I could travel to college and back to see my family since the college that I will be attending is over 2 to 3 hours from my closest family. The car that I currently have has been passed down through many siblings and family members and it would provide my family with a sense of relief that I have a reliable source of transportation to college to help me further my education.
