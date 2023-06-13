Justin Few smiled after he dumped a “waterfall of bees” from a box into a hive atop his building in downtown McAlester.
The McAlester businessman and city councilor is a longtime beekeeper who presents information to groups at the McAlester Public Library and gets excited any time he talks about how to care for the pollinators.
“Bees are fascinating creatures and we depend on them and other pollinators more than we think,” Few said. “They’re fascinating creatures.”
Bees and other pollinators support healthy ecosystems and are vital to more than 100 U.S. grown crops with total revenue valued at $18 billion, according to the USDA. Honey bee products and services bring annual value of about $700 million, plus their pollination helps production of fruits, nuts, vegetables, legumes, oilseeds, and forage crops.
But honey bee colonies significantly declined each year for more than a decade.
Experts tied population drops since 2006 in part to Colony Collapse Disorder, an abnormal condition when most worker bees in a colony leave behind a queen with few nurse bees, some immature bees, and lots of food. Researchers attributed the disorder to stressors — pests, diseases, pesticides, toxins, habitat loss, climate variability, reduced species or genetic diversity, and more.
Those declines led USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to partner with the Land-Grant University System, U.S. government laboratories, and private and non-profit organizations to support research, education, and extension programs advancing pollinator health.
Now there are about 2.8 million honey bee hives, and no incidents of CCD have been reported in several years.
Few said he hopes to help the bee population in McAlester and southeast Oklahoma.
“Bees and pollinators help a lot of different aspects of agriculture and our ecosystems,” Few said.
Bees get delivered in small boxes with sides made of metal netting to allow airflow and a smaller box inside that contains the queen bee.
Few took a J-hook to remove the lid from a box full of bees, sprayed some water through the netting to help distract the bees from stinging him as they clean themselves.
He said the most common time he gets stung is before transferring the bees to the hive box because they can fly freely and have yet to acclimate to their new surroundings.
Few removed a tin can full of sugar water and then a smaller wooden box containing the queen and a few nurse bees that helped care for her during the trip in the mail.
He then took out a candy cork from one end, placed the queen’s smaller box on a frame with honey comb and secured it with a rubber band.
“And that will release the queen,” Few said. “I always place the candy up because that’s the way she exits so if there’s any of the worker bees inside that die, they’ll fall to the bottom.”
Few then dumped the rest of the bees into the hive so they could start getting used to the new setting with their queen.
Bees hovered around the hive, crawled in and out of a small slat across the front, and buzzed around on-lookers without stinging them.
“They’re relatively calm,” Few said. “They’re just getting acclimated so when you see them come out and kind of do these hovering maneuvers, they’re acclimating where they’re at, or as I call it ‘tuning in their GPS.’”
Anyone interested in beekeeping can attend a meeting of the Southeast Oklahoma Beekeepers Association every last Saturday of the month at Oklahoma State University Agriculture Extension’s Pittsburg County office, where they talk about what methods work for them and recent issues.
