Downtown merchants Kristen and Micky Lloyd want to continue supporting family owned businesses and other McAlester businesses.
Owners of Common Roots Mercantile at 111 E. Choctaw Ave., the Lloyds said downtown merchants are seeking approval for a new 501 © 3 nonprofit organization.
“We all agree we need to make an organization and concentrate on some new ideas,” Kristen Lloyd said.
Micky Lloyd said the new group is named for the part of downtown it will represent — the Railway District.
Plans are for it to extend along Choctaw Avenue, from S. Main Street to Fifth Street. Micky Lloyd said it’s named the Railway District because it’s bordered by Union Pacific Railroad on the west and and by A-OK Railroad to the south.
“We want to create a brand for the district,” Micky Lloyd said. “The main purposes is to empower the businesses in the district and put on great events and bring people to the district.
“With the district we will be able to come up with more ideas,” he said.
Kristen Lloyd wants to learn more about plans for a new Downtown Tax Increment Financing District, a project spearheaded by McAlester Mayor John Browne.
Downtown merchants want to meet with Browne to learn more.
Browne maintains a Downtown TIF could enhance downtown, including family owned businesses.
“Locally-owned family businesses are the backbone of the community,” Browne said. “They sponsor Little League teams; they do benefit drives; they make donations, serve on boards and make the city a community.”
Browne said details concerning a new Downtown TIF District are in the planning stages.
Kristen Lloyd noted family owned businesses are a major part of downtown McAlester.
“We help our community all the time,” she said, referring to family-owned businesses. “If someone has a need or asks for a donation, they come to us.”
If a downtown business can help, they usually do so, she noted.
“I like being part of the community,” she said. “Our money stays in McAlester.”
She also likes the downtown ambience.
“Our downtown is becoming a place where families can come and enjoy the day,” she said.
Some have been involved in family owned businesses for generations.
“For us, it’s a family tradition,” Kristen Lloyd said.
“My grandparents owned Browning’s Mini Storage. My mom, Roseann Browning, had a ceramic shop. I come from a family of entrepreneurs.”
Now, the Lloyds’ daughter is continuing the tradition.
“My daughter, Sydney Lloyd, opened The Parlor,” a hair salon next to the OKLA Theatre, Kristen Lloyd said.
“It’s been really fun,” she said of running a family-owned business. Others feel the same.
“Everybody wants to make downtown better,” she said. “That’s exciting.”
Lloyd noted there’s been a dramatic increase in visitation farther down the street.
The Dancing Rabbit Music Festival, along with music and comedy shows at Spaceship Earth and Downtown 312, and the Grillmarks Festival, have greatly increased visitation along Choctaw Avenue between Third and Fifth Streets.
“That’s crazy, the amount of talented musicians they’ve been bringing in,” said Kristen Lloyd. “It’s neat seeing the vibe that’s happening when they’ve got something going on.”
She wants the momentum to continue.
“I think we’ve got some fun things that will be happening,” Lloyd said.
“I hope people will continue to support us so we can support them.”
