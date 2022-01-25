Shelley Kelley said she is humbled by the support community members have shown for her husband after the McAlester police officer was hospitalized.
McAlester Police Officer Danny Kelley is battling complications from COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit at McAlester Regional Health Center — where dozens of law enforcement and first responders flashed their lights from the parking lot Tuesday night to show support.
“We’re holding up, we’re doing okay," Shelley Kelley said. “We’re taking it hour by hour but we’ve got, as you can see, a lot of love and support and that’s what is carrying us through.”
Shelley said her husband was holding strong Tuesday night with his oxygen levels staying steady.
“Yesterday was kind of bumpy, but for the last 24 hours it’s been pretty stable,” Shelley said. “He’s got some signs of infection, but they are running meds for that and giving him several different treatments and they said he is showing some positive signs.”
MPD Lt. Preston Rodgers credited Danny’s sister, Michelle, for organizing a prayer circle held Tuesday night outside MRHC.
“I just tried to help her get the word pushed out and get everybody organized, but she was the head of it and had the idea of it,” Rodgers said.
Several agencies from across Pittsburg County gathered along with several members of the community in MRHC’s parking lot to pray for Officer Kelley and his family.
David Cantrell, pastor at Scipio Baptist Church, led the prayer and not only offered prayer for Kelley, but for everybody in the ICU along with the doctors and nurses taking care of them.
“And Father we stand on the truths of your word that we believe beyond a shadow of doubt that healing will take place,” Cantrell said.
Rodgers said the number of people that showed up to Tuesday night’s prayer circle shows how much the community is pulling together for the Kelley family.
“Danny dedicated a majority of his life to the community from the sheriff’s office to the police department and I know he would appreciate everybody that was here and everybody that couldn’t be here that’s praying for him,” Rodgers said. “They need all the support they can get and I think they feel the love and support of the community.”
Shelley Kelley held back tears as she thanked everyone for their support.
“I am truly and honestly humbled," Shelley Kelley said. “I am humbled by the love and support. It means a lot.”
