The countdown is on for the city of McAlester’s Stars and Stripes Fireworks Show, set for Tuesday, July 4, at the Southeast Expo Center.
“Everything is set to go,” said city of McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner.
McAlester’s show is among a slew of Independence Day-related celebrations, with a number of other events set in the area.
“Fireworks will be at dusk, which is around 9 or 9:30 p.m.,” Sumner said.
Prior to the fireworks display, there will be food trucks at the site.
Live music on the outdoor stage is set to begin around 3 p.m. on the Expo Center grounds before the Stars and Stripes Fireworks Show. Called Freedom Fest 2023, live music is under the direction of Joe Disilvestro, who lined up the performers, Sumner said.
Performers include Bailey Family Ministry, a family band; Lonnie Lay and Will Huckabee, Smokin’ Joe and Blue Western along with the Shady Grove Troubadours.
Once again this year the show will be produced by Rainbow Fireworks.
“They will be shooting from the same spot, behind the rodeo arena, so the Expo grounds will be the best spot for viewing,” Sumner said.
The Stars and Stripes Fireworks Show is presented free of charge, with the only costs to the public coming from items purchased from vendors.
Sumner said the event is presented free due to support from those who joined with the city to sponsor it, including First National Bank, District 3 County Commissioner Ross Selman and Smokin’ Joe Silvestro, for his help lining up the musical performers. Sumner also thanked James Shropshire for granting permission for the fireworks to be shot from the rodeo arena area, which is separate from the Expo Center grounds.
Sumner said he’s been working with law enforcement officers to make sure there’s police presence and first responders will be at the site.
“We invite everybody to come out and support our food trucks,” Sumner said. “Bring your lawn chairs and family and friends and come out and enjoy the Fourth of July with us.”
McAlester city councilors passed a measure in April approving an agreement with Rainbow Fireworks for $20,000 to conduct the fireworks display. It sets out what the company will provide, including “from 22 to 24 minutes of a continuous and entertaining show with a defined opening and a phenomenal finale.”
It calls for a total of 667 shells, with four breaks of Class C product.
“We have high quality shells that are all crowd pleasers,” a Rainbow spokesman said.
It’s to include “specialty-patterned shells to vary, from single or double hearts, golden spiders, smiling faces, mickey mice, different colored willows, silver or golden horsetails, palm trees and brocade crowns.”
Other area events related to Independence Day include:
• Tvshka Homma — Boom in the Valley, conducted by the Choctaw Nation, Friday, June 30, at the Tuskahoma Capitol Grounds.
• Hartshorne —Rodeo and family activities, Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1.
• Red Oak — Cruise Night, parade and fireworks, Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1.
• Quinton — A 10 a.m. parade, a noon cornhole tournament and an evening fireworks display are among activities set for Saturday, July 1.
• Atoka — Saturday, July 1.
• Yanush — Sunday, July 2.
• Eufaula — Xtreme RV Resort, Sunday, July 2, fireworks.
• Eufaula — Monday, July 3, fireworks.
• Stigler — Freedom Fest at Lake John Wells, Tuesday, July 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.