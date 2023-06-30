McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies through the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.