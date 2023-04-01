David Beall is all about serving the community of McAlester.
He volunteers for a myriad of community projects and activities, in addition to the numerous boards on which he serves.
Beall maintains he doesn’t deserve any special recognition — but those aware of his contributions have a differing opinion.
“I’m just a volunteer,” said Beall, who volunteers his services to a number of organizations and boards.
“I think it keeps me busy,” he said. “I volunteer because I enjoy working with people.”
Beall is president of Keep McAlester Beautiful and has served on the board ever since KMB originally formed as Pride in McAlester in 2008.
He’s not afraid to dirty at KMB’s annual cleanup drives and projects — and he has no intention of slowing down.
“You’ll find me at every cleanup as long as I’m physically able to be there,” Beall said.
If working with people comes naturally to Beall, that’s because he has a lifetime of experience on which to draw.
“I grew up in Central Arkansas, about 15 miles north of Little Rock,” Beall said. After earning a bachelor’s degree, he earned a master’s degree in wildlife management from Utah State University.
During his career, Beall managed a number of wildlife refuges, primarily on the Northeast Coast. Following retirement, Beall and his wife, Margaret, traveled across the U.S.
They eventually arrived in McAlester to visit their adult daughter, who lived here at the time. Their daughter later moved and now lives in Norman, but the Bealls decided to stay in McAlester.
Beall said he soon got involved with the library, which led to him joining the Friends of the McAlester Public Library. He serves as treasurer for Friends of the Library and helps conduct library book sales.
“We raise money to pay for things not covered by the city,” such as library programs, Beall said. The Puterbaugh Foundation is a major contributor for programs at the library.
Book sales serve a dual purpose.
“It’s not what you make at the book sale — it’s how many book you put in the hands of people in the community,” Beall said.
Friends of the Library helped bring Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to Pittsburg County after Robin Woodliff and Caroline Russell asked the Friends to sponsor the program.
Children from birth to 4 who are enrolled in the program are eligible for a free book every month.
Beall serves on the McAlester Library Advisory Board, a board with duties including adopting regulations for the operation and administration of the McAlester library.
He also serves on the Board of Trustees for the Southeast Oklahoma Library System, which covers seven counties and 16 libraries, including MPL and Pittsburg County.
Beall is president of the Pittsburg County Genealogical and Historical Society. The area’s history is important to both people and the community, he said.
David and Margaret Beall are also involved with the McAlester Literacy Council. In addition to teaching illiterate individuals to read and write, it also teaches English as a second language.
Beall supports upgrades planned at MPL and he’s glad to serve in his many volunteer capacities.
“It’s not about me,” said Beall. “It’s about the community.”
