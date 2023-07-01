July 1
JULY
Isaac McClung is back to release his live album at 8 p.m. July 1 at Spaceship Earth Coffe at 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. The album was recorded live at the coffee shop with McClung’s sweet Americana melodies and thoughtful lyrics $10 cover. All ages welcome.
July 1
The Blue Mountain Western Festival is set to run Friday and Saturday with a concert going from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 1 at Hartshorne City Park at 307 S. 12th St. in Hartshorne. Anyone can bring a chairs and enjoy the shows.
July 1
McAlester Community Theater will kick off its 25th season with its production of Tarzan at 7:30 p.m. July 1 at S. Arch Thompson 201 E. Adas Ave. in McAlester. Tarzan features heart-pumping music by rock legend, Phil Collins, and a book by Tony Award-winning playwright, David Henry Hwang. Tickets available through the theater’s Facebook page.
July 4
McArts Gallery of Fine Art is hosting an Artist Paint-In from noon to 4 p.m. July 4 at 30 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. Any artist can join every Tuesday to work on whatever project they’re working on to collaborate, teach and learn.
Bebo & the Evildoers will be live at BierKraft at 7 p.m. July 8 at 925 E. Washington Ave. in McAlester. Enjoy the best blues in the biergarten with no cover.
July 8
Spaceship Earth Coffee is hosting its first Songwriter’s Open Mic at 7:30 p.m. July 8 at at 345 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. Local singer/songwriters of all ages can get together and share their craft. Sign up by 7 p.m. the night of the open mic here: https://spaceshipearth.coffee/event/songwriters-open-mic/.
July 22
The 2023 Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival finale is set for July 22 on Choctaw Avenue in McAlester. The free concert series feature Cody Canada and the Departed and Kody West with a special appearance by the Red Dirt Rangers, who are pioneers of the Red Dirt music genre and 2017 inductees into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. This year’s finale headliner is Jason Boland and the Stragglers — one of the premier bands on the Red Dirt music scene.
Aug. 1
AUGUST
McArts Gallery of Fine Art is hosting an Artist Paint-In from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 at 30 E. Choctaw Ave. in McAlester. Any artist can join every Tuesday to work on whatever project they’re working on to collaborate, teach and learn.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 1-3
Choctaw Nation is set to host its Annual Labor Festival Sept. 1-3 at the Choctaw Nation Capitol Grounds in Tuskahoma. The event aims to celebrate family, fellowship together and to honor Choctaw traditions with stickball games and the princess contest, concerts, arts and crafts, a free 5k run and much more. For more information, visit www.choctawnation.com/labor-day.
Sept. 2
Live Music at The Lookout Kitchen Robber’s Cave State Park is set for 6-9 p.m. Sept. 2. Ronda Indie Lizar and Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame Michael “Magic Mike” Updegrove will leave you with that summertime, good vibe feeling.
Sept. 9
The Second Mac-Town Cruise Night is set for 6-10 p.m. Sept. 9 on East Wyandotte Avenue in McAlester. It’s a family-friendly cruise open to daily vehicles, hot rods or show trucks.
