Simply Country Easter
Join a big Easter celebration at Simply Country Ranch at 7838 Krebs Lake Road in McAlester on April 1. A $5 entry free grants access to zip-line, jumbo slide, playground, farm animals, a train ride and more with Easter Bunny Photos and egg hunts available.
Lovera’s Cooking class
Lovera’s Market continues its cooking classes with homemade potato gnocchi on April 1, homemade ravioli on April 15 at 95 NW Sixth St. in Krebs. Look for tickets and more cooking classes on the Lovera’s Facebook page and eventbrite.com.
Easter Bunny Photos at The OKLA
Several Easter-themed children’s activities will be available at The OKLA, including pictures with the Easter Bunny. Check out The OKLA’s Facebook page for more information.
MAY
Armed Forces Day Parade
The annual event honoring military veterans celebrated its 75th anniversary in McAlester last year and returns this year. The AFD Parade brings marching bands, fire trucks, law enforcement vehicles, military vehicles and more to downtown McAlester each year.
Grillmarks Festival Series
An annual steak competition and free community block party in downtown McAlester adds chicken wings this year. It’s set to start after the Armed Forces Day Parade on May 6 with competitors drafting steaks around 12:30 p.m. and free music, food and more throughout the day.
Mac-Town Cruise Night
Bring any vehicle out and have a good time May 20 in downtown McAlester.
Have events you would like to list in our July, August, September calendar? Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com or on twitter at @aohanlon3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.