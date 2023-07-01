Russell Reeb didn’t think his doodle of a fish skeleton would turn into a top-selling shirt — let alone a symbol sold nationwide on shirts, stickers and more.
Reeb said he filed the drawing away years ago and credited his wife Amanda for bringing it back out and getting it trademarked when they changed their business name to Lake Life in Eufaula.
Now he and the family enjoy seeing the sticker on the backs of trucks in town, or when they’re on vacation out of state, and when they get custom orders from businesses near different lakes across the nation.
“I never would’ve thought, but it’s awesome seeing the sticker or the logo in places,” Russell said.
The Reebs put their sign up years ago and got an order on the first day to cut a sticker of it big enough to cover a truck’s back window.
Sticker sales of the Lake Life logo took off within weeks with orders for different sizes and colors. Then they put the logo on shirts in blue, red and black — and that took off quickly too so they started putting the logo on tank tops, hoodies, and more.
“Next thing you know, our whole store was full of the lake life — I mean, you couldn’t hardly walk through the store,” Russell said. “And within the year after that we had outgrown the store.”
Lake Life moved down the street in 2017 to its location today at 139 N. Main St. in Eufaula and the owners bought the building two years later.
So how did a store selling anything and everything about lake life come to fruition?
“We’ve been coming to this lake since we were kids,” Russell said.
He said the couple got together as middle schoolers and spent many trips on spring and summer breaks at Lake Eufaula.
They would camp at the lake on weekends before they grew up and bought a lake house so they could take their family roughly every other weekend for lake trips.
The couple worked at Tinker air Force Base and would spend “every minute” they could at the lake house on weekends before heading back home.
“We got tired of going home on Sundays,” Russell said.
They owned a screen printing shop as supplemental income and seriously looked into how they could make it work if they moved to Eufaula to make their dreams of living lake life a reality.
Then Russell was assigned in 2012 to temporary duty travel in Florida, where he met a couple who watched the sunset with coffee on the beach every night.
He got to know them and they talked about his family’s dilemma — which was similar to the couple’s because they told him how they wanted to live in Florida for the majority of their lives.
“We were really in the same boat because we wanted to be in Eufaula,” Russell said. “Then she grabbed me by the hand and said ‘Russ don’t waste your life like we did and get to the lake.’”
So the Reebs talked about how they could get to the lake and moved Amanda and their two daughters to Eufaula in 2013 while Russell still worked at Tinker to help pay the bills.
They ran a small shop in Eufaula doing what they did in the Oklahoma City area — printing uniforms and shirts for little league baseball and basketball teams.
Their shop also printed shirts for church camps, fire departments and more to do what it could to help out locally and bring in some revenue.
But soon afterward, they started branching out with more shirts, clothing and decorations in the shop that started to resemble what it has become.
Russell said he enjoys having a Margaritaville-esque vibe in his shop, but customers make special moments.
He said a teenage boy bought a hat years ago and recently came in to buy a new one because his became worn and dirty from wearing it so often. The boy’s dad told Russell it was his favorite hat and he wanted to buy a new one.
“We told him it was an old design we didn’t have any more, but we would give him a new one if he gave us the old one to hang up in the shop,” Russell said. “He had to kind of think about it because he just loved that old hat — with all the memories and everything. But he finally traded with us.”
“That’s the cool thing about all of this, those special moments with people coming in to see us,” Russell said.
