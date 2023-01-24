Ralph Pardillo and Drew Stachmus laugh as they practice Super Smash Bros. — but the McAlester esports gamers never lose focus.
The McAlester High School students said they’ve enjoyed joining the esports team for the camaraderie and intense, yet fun competition. McAlester started its esports program two years ago and is set to host its first Oklahoma Scholastic Esports state qualifier tournament starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Lucy Smith Center.
“This is a really big deal,” said Amy Shaw, McAlester STEM teacher and esports coach. “It means we’re doing something right. It’s going to open so many doors for these kids.”
More than 150 schools participate in OKSE that regulates gameplay and tournaments, and sets academic standards for students to be eligible to participate.
Qualifier tournaments occur each month with gamers competing for a spot in the state tournament set for April.
First and second place in each event at the qualifiers clinch a state berth — but if either the top two at each monthly tournament previously qualified, the next available state spot goes to the next gamer in the final standings.
Pardillo placed second in the Broken Bow qualifier in December to clinch a state spot in Super Smash Bros. He already qualified, so he will continue playing to determine his seeding at state.
Pardillo moved to McAlester from Washington and said the esports team interested him after looking to join clubs for chess and other of his interests.
He said Super Smash Bros. is one of his favorite games and that enticed him to sign up for the elective course.
“It’s tons of fun,” Pardillo said. “We help each other out every day and it’s just a great time.”
Stachmus rarely diverted his eyes from the screen as he practiced Super Smash Bros. against Pardillo, but said he likes being on the team to have friendly competition with people.
“I enjoy the class because everyone here is so cool,” Stachmus said. “Mrs. Shaw’s awesome, everyone is nice. We joke around with each other but we’re all supportive of each other.”
MPS Board of Education members unanimously approved a motion in 2021 to create a high school esports team — with officials at the time saying the sport continued growing in popularity and they hoped it offered students an extracurricular activity they can enjoy.
Shaw, who is also the OKSE Southeast Director, said more than 100 students wanted to join last year, but she could only accept the competitive gamers to keep the sport moving forward at a high level.
McAlester competes with several players in Super Smash Bros., four teams of two players in Fortnite, and a five-person team with alternates in Overwatch. Shaw said flex scheduling allows coaches to set matches for teams to compete.
She said McAlester’s program is so popular that she had to cut 12 students from the team.
Shaw said McAlester’s team is mostly comprised of sophomores with some seniors providing leadership for the young squad. She said the esports gamers work well together, support each other and motivate each other like any other team working toward the same goals.
“You can letter in it, you can get a state ring, you can do all those things, and it’s actually really fun,” Shaw said.
Grants and other funding helped pay for gaming computers, equipment and a large screen in the Lucy Smith Center.
Competitive video gaming started decades ago before developing into the popular and large esports industry of today.
Esports gained support from tech companies and internet startups. Colleges offer scholarships to gamers. Professional teams recruit gamers and college students.
Shaw said esports provided motivation for some students who might have previously struggled academically without an extracurricular activity
“It’s given students a purpose to stay in school and stay driven because there are so many careers within this,” Shaw said.
“You can do anything within this realm,” she added. “There’s so many different things you can do — and you can make a lot of money doing it.”
