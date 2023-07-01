Rowe and Shawn Nelson said they knew there was potential at the structure in Eufaula where they now own a restaurant.
The couple grew up in the Eufaula area saw several changes to the building along Lake Eufaula at 800 Lakeshore Dr. where they now own Belt 40, a restaurant that was a hidden gem before gaining popularity.
“We always thought it was a unique structure and had so much potential,” Rowe said. “I remember growing up, as a kid, it started out as a campground and this was the recreation park facility, and there was a rec room actually kind of in the dining room area.”
The building housed two different types of restaurants, Mexican and Italian, before the Nelsons were approached to purchase the building.
After making the purchase, Rowe said he wanted to steer clear from a restaurant but later found the perfect balance between being a lounge and a fine dining establishment.
“We wanted the emphasis on our cocktails and live music,” Rowe said. “We didn’t want the traditional menu that’s three pages long, we didn’t want the hassle of that. We wanted to do more fine dining, more upscale because that’s missing from Eufaula.”
Rowe said at first, he referred to Belt 40 as more of a bistro before settling on being a “cocktail, kitchen and lounge.”
“We kind of feel like we found our niche and our place,” Rowe said. “And it’s been really, really challenging.
Belt 40 features a rotating menu that features fresh ingredients from local ranchers and gardeners. A typical menu features starters, salads, and rotating entrees with two to three signature dishes with all dishes featuring fresh vegetables on the side.
“Like the chicken piccata, that will probably remain on because people have latched onto it,” Rowe said. “When we’ve rotated it off, they don’t like it,” he said with a chuckle.
The food isn’t the only thing that uses fresh ingredients with Belt 40’s signature cocktails using fresh squeezed juices and other ingredients made by a certified mixologist.
“People really enjoy the cocktails,” Rowe said. “It’s a big part of Belt 40. It’s a big part of who we are.
Carol Albro, who frequently patrons the restaurant, said she can tell the mixologist, Nick, what she likes and is feeling on any particular day and he always makes her a perfect drink.
“I want something and it just shows up at my table the way I like it,” Albro said. “Nick is like the mixologist of the century. I’d put him up against anybody.”
Albro, who moved to Eufaula from Denver, said Belt 40 “hits the trifecta” of things she looks for at a restaurant.
“It has atmosphere, it has great drinks, and it has great food,” Albro said.
Jake Nossaman agreed about the restaurant’s atmosphere.
“It’s a great setting, great view,” Nossaman said. “Good food and amazing cocktails.”
Patrons who visit Belt 40 on Friday and Saturday nights are treated to performances from singers and songwriters from across Oklahoma and surrounding states.
“We have been really lucky because we have seen so much talent come through this place,” Rowe said. “And I’m talking super talented individuals and groups and bands that we’ve had outside. The talent is just amazing.”
Rowe said future plans for the land around Belt 40 include a campground, cabins, and yurts with the process constantly evolving to meet the needs of the community and to help Eufaula’s tourism.
“The best is yet to come,” Rowe said.
Rowe encourages people to come make Belt 40 their “home away from home” whether they are tourists or locals needing a night out on the town.
“We try and get to know people, where they’re from, and what they are doing,” Rowe said. “But at the same time, we give them a sense of privacy as well if they’re having that private dinner and that private moment.”
“I just encourage everyone to come enjoy because that’s what life is about,” Rowe said. “It’s just really enjoying life.”
Belt 40 is located at 800 Lakeshore Dr. in Eufaula and is currently open for dinner service Thursday through Saturdays from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. with the cocktail bar open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays.
Reservations can be made by calling the restaurant at 539-269-2156 or online at opentable.com and searching for Belt 40.
