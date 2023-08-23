McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe says the regional OEM office has been notified hurricane season has arrived for the Gulf of Mexico.
That means local emergency responders should be ready to assist in the region if they are called upon to help.
Local emergency responders have been called on in the past to assist during Gulf hurricanes and Enloe plans to be prepared if they are called upon again.
“Everything is heating up on the Gulf Coast,” Enloe said.
Hurricane season on the Gulf of Mexico is expected to peak around Sept. 15, he said.
Anytime the Gulf Coast region is prepping for possible hurricanes, “We start getting things ready,” Enloe said.
Preparations mean rescue teams should be ready to launch from within 24-to-48 hours of being notified.
How many local or area residents embark depends on several factors, such as what kind of help is needed.
“It depends on the mission,” said Enloe.
Teams from Pittsburg County and other counties in the region consist of everything from six individuals to teams of from 25-to-30 members.
Since the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management has nowhere near that amount of employees, where does Enloe find the needed manpower?
It comes from related departments and agencies, such as the McAlester Fire Department and from volunteer fire departments from around the county, as well as from other emergency management offices, he said.
Given the current configuration, Enloe said Pittsburg County is part of the Oklahoma Disaster Task Force which also includes Bryan County, Coal County, Atoka County and Pottawatomie County, and its county seat, Shawnee.
The McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management is also a regional staging area for the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management.
Enloe said local emergency crews are not expected to be called upon to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Hilary, which pounded parts of California, Arizona, Nevada and Idaho this week.
That’s because the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency is ordinarily assigned to a different region for hurricane response efforts, primarily to the Gulf Coast, he said.
Tropical Storm Harold was forecast to hit parts of southern Texas and northern Mexico on Tuesday, with high winds and three-to-five inches expected to fall in parts of south Texas.
Flash flooding, floods along parts of the coast and storm surges are also in the forecast for parts of the impacted area. As of early Tuesday, the local OEA had not been asked to assist with the forecast Texas storm.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted a 40% chance of a near-normal hurricane season for the Atlantic Ocean this year, with from 12-to-17 named storms and winds of at least 39 mph or above.
