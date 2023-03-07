Students cheered as Kelley Burmeier counted down and then knocked down the first in a long line of cereal boxes.
The Emerson Elementary teacher followed as the cereal boxes fell one after the other through the McAlester school hallway and ended in a circle at the cafeteria with wide-eyed students cheering again.
"We had 360 boxes of cereal to donate to the food banks here in McAlester," Burmeier announced to the students, who cheered and clapped.
The school's Cereal Box Domino Challenge called on students to bring cereal boxes to line the halls and be knocked down like dominoes.
But the primary goal was to collect cereal box donations for local food banks and to teach students about community service.
"We've been trying to instill in our students a sense of community, help out your community and giving back," Emerson Principal Cindy Kemp said.
"The ultimate goal is we collect the boxes of cereal and the fun part is the cereal domino line," Kemp said. "But our goal is to give these boxes to people in need so the students understand they're doing this to give back to the community."
Kemp said Burmeier approached her about the idea and her excitement for it was infectious.
"I said 'sure, that's a great idea,'" Kemp said with a chuckle.
Afterward, students and staff helped pickup the boxes and put them away in a classroom to be delivered at a later date.
The event fell on National Cereal Day with students bringing in enough boxes to line the hallway leading to the cafeteria.
"And we want to make it even bigger next," Burmeier said.
