State officials picked up all voting machines assigned to Pittsburg County as county officials continued to search for a temporary location for County Election Board offices.
Both actions resulted from water running under walls and across floors at the County Election Board offices in McAlester during heavy rains earlier this month.
The Oklahoma State Election Board picked up approximately 55 voting machines Friday that are normally housed at the County Election Board offices.
"They wanted them out of this environment," said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes. She also expressed concerns the damp environment could affect or damage the voting machines.
Moisture from the flooding resulted in wet carpet being ripped out of the Election Board offices earlier this month. As soon as the County Election Board workers find a new temporary location, commissioners plan to tear some sheetrock from walls in the Election Board offices in an effort to determine how water is entering the site.
Meanwhile, county commissioners are trying to find a new temporary location for the Pittsburg County Election Board, with the Southeast Expo Center a strong contender.
County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith both said Monday Rogers will check out the site this week to determine if there's enough space to temporarily house the County Election Board offices.
They're also looking at a site where they think the voting machines could be located once the state returns them.
"We're looking for sure at rooms at the Expo Center," Smith said, mentioning the IT room on the second floor of the facility as a possibility.
Rogers planned to check the proposed location more thoroughly before a decision is made, but he too thinks the IT room at the Expo Center could house the county voting machines "as soon as we get some locks changed."
Commissioners initially looked at temporarily housing the County Election Board offices in rooms at the District 18 District Attorney's Annex of the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
That resulted in District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan stating his concerns about the proposal.
Sullivan said during the commissioners' Aug. 7 meeting one of his concerns centered on how long the Election Board needed to use the rooms in the DA's annex.
"We have homicide records we have to keep forever," Sullivan said. Juvenile files which are required to remain confidential are also stored in the area.
Sullivan said there's an issue with having election workers and members of the public in an area where confidential records from the district attorney's office are stored.
An earlier suggestion to construct walls between district attorney's files and the rooms to be used by the election workers and the public has been dropped. The need to construct new walls is now being cited as one of the reasons for not allowing the Election Board to utilize the area.
Rogers and Smith are hopeful the plan to temporarily house the Election Board offices at the Expo Center will work, along with the suggestion to house county voting machines in the Expo Center's IT Room.
"We have to be sure we can put a new lock on it," said Rogers.
