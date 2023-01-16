WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College has announced honor rolls for the fall 2022 semester.

There were 110 students named to the President’s Honor Roll, which requires a 4.0 grade point average in 12 or more credit hours during the semester. There were 205 students named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, after completing 12 semester credit hours with at least a 3.0 grade point average and no grade lower than a “C.”

Named to the fall 2022 semester lists were:

PRESIDENT’S HONOR ROLL

OKLAHOMA

Atoka County

Lane — Matthew Goodson

Beckham County

Elk City – Jordyn Garrett

Caddo County

Lookeba — Daniel Klassen

Canadian County

El Reno — Zane Avant

Yukon – Joslyn Gonzalez

Choctaw County

Hugo – Keeley Johnson

Spencerville – Bruklyn Thompson

Coal County

Coalgate – Alexia Smith

Grady County

Ninnekah — Emma Victery

Rush Springs – Kinley Bratcher

Haskell County

Kinta – Paul Leedom

Hughes County

Allen – Brody Wallis

Calvin – Trent Fronterhouse, Charlie Harden

Kay County

Ponca City – Carson Williams

Latimer County

Red Oak — Joseph Francis, Marissa Hill, Maxx Montgomery, Shandee Noah, Jerad Potter

Wilburton — Curtis Derryberry, Makayla Doane, Logan Helt, Joanna Krupa, Jeremiah Lively, Elizabeth Minshall, Shannon Travis, Mikayla Vandaveer, Amber White

LeFlore County

Panama — Calli Darneal

Pocola — Taylor Watson

Shady Point — Brett Hoffman

Talihina — Hannah Abeyta, Grace Dewbre, Khloe Haile, Alexander Hayashibara

Lincoln County

Meeker — Lorallei Langston-Day

McCurtain County

Broken Bow — Gabriel Elliott, Jillian Underwood

Eagletown — Madison Wright

Idabel — Ashlin Butler, Kaily Castillo, Jordan Jones, Necee Ortiz Morales

McIntosh County

Checotah — Jakob Blackwell

Eufaula — Connor Brady, Felicia Byrd, Judah Owen

Muskogee County

Muskogee – Brittnie Bollinger

Oklahoma County

Edmond – Bryce Logan, John Ruthardt, Brendan Sweeney

Okmulgee County

Henryetta — Brylie Owen

Okmulgee — Kaden Ballard

Osage County

Skiatook – Alyssa Wildcat

Pawnee County

Cleveland, Brooklyn Mcnac

Pittsburg County

Haileyville — Karen Ross

Hartshorne — Perry Johnson, Railey Spears

Indianola — Audra Murrin, David Ward

Kiowa — Audrey Johnston, Kourtnie McCormick

McAlester — McKaya Aldridge, Kolby Cato, Dennis Dodson, Matthew Emerson, Caden James, Bailee Manos, Evelyn Martinez, Magnum Morris, Rebecca Romine, Kylie Smith, Aryana Swango, John Wilkinson

Quinton — Hailey Monks

Savanna — Sydney Linscott, Shaylon Scrivner

Pontotoc County

Ada –Seth Brecheen, Jenny Carter, McKinley Feazle,

Pottawatomie County

Shawnee – Jayden Haney

Pushmataha County

Albion – Fischer Long

Antlers – Cal Birchfield, Darrell Spalding

Clayton – Hannah Garrison

Rogers County

Claremore — Grace Barnard

Seminole County

Konawa — Julia Coats

Sequoyah County

Vian – Toryn Wells

Stephens County

Marlow – Aj Brown

Tulsa County

Broken Arrow — James Talburt

Sand Springs – John Keim

Wagoner County

Porter – Brittany Welch

Washita County

Sentinel — Marlie Farris

ARKANSAS

Alma – Makenzie Martin

Rogers – Ty Frakes

COLORADO

Longmont – Nicholas Jacobs

MISSOURI

Lee’s Summit – Deagan Tomlins

Mansfield – Emily Sinning

TEXAS

Deer Park – Preston Watkins

Flowery Mound – Hailey Vela

Granbury – Zoe Jameson

Plano – Alexandra Hughes, Blake Hughes, Isabella Hughes, Hiba Malkawi

OTHER

Octogonal Brasilia, Brazil – Guilherme Siqueira

Sao Gongalo Rs, Brazil – Luan Batista Rangel

Sao Paulo, Brazil – Pedro Adarillo Silva

Seabra, Brazil — Fabricio Reis

DEAN’S HONOR ROLL

OKLAHOMA

Atoka County

Atoka — Jordan Coles, Matthew Simpson

Daisy – Kayelin Kindred

Canadian County

Yukon – Dylan Armitage, Bryson Whisenant

Carter County

Ardmore – Riley Garrison

Cherokee County

Cookson – Jessie Little

Hulbert – Blaine Silka

Park Hill – Levi Hood

Choctaw County

Fort Towson – Ashley Makerney

Hugo – Venolia Cook, Olivia McCarter

Swink – Freeda McClure

Cleveland County

Moore — Brandon Herb, Justin Reel

Norman – Kaylynn Whelan

Comanche County

Lawton – Dwight Savoury

Sterling – Cade Pearson

Craig County

Welch — Braden Boston

Creek County

Bristow – Craig Hall, James Hall, Ethan Klockenkemper

Custer County

Weatherford – Dawson Hawkins

Garvin County

Lindsay – Aiden Davis, Kaylee Marcum, Morgan Robison

Stratford – Tate Schwerdtfeger

Grady County

Marlow – Kye Heldermon

Tuttle – Ty Chaddrick

Haskell County

Kinta — Emalyn Scott, Lane Willbanks

Lequire — Ryder Edwards

Stigler — Chloe Carolan, Cole Highfill, Chrissy Joslin, Tristin Weaver

Hughes County

Allen — Kathryn Brown

Holdenville — Bailee Black, Bethany Foster

Stuart — Baylee Luker, Noah Rosenow, Cody Watkins

Johnston County

Kenefic – Kylee Anderson

Tishomingo – Mckynzie Vaughn

Wapanucka – Chloe Brown

Latimer County

Bokoshe – Matthew Weaver

Red Oak – Ashton Grogan

Wilburton — Jaleigh Dorrell, Eric Hood, Ryley Labor, Allison Lawrence, Cheyenne Patzack, Shayla Posey, Alyssa Powell, Kaci Ratliff, Zackary Roberts, Kai Tom, Rylee Watts, Ashley Williams, Sonya Williams

LeFlore County

Howe – Raelyn Delt

Pocola – Ian Hardwick

Talihina — Alexis Green

Wister – Matthew Holzhammer

Lincoln County

Meeker — Lorallei Langston-Day

Logan County

Mulhall – Baylee Brown

Marshall County

Kingston – Tommie Harkins

Mayes County

Pryor – Savannah Ragland

McClain County

Blanchard – Taylor McGill

Newcastle – Kierra Brown

McCurtain County

Broken Bow — Callie Compton, Randall Jackson, Heather Lewis, Alexis McIntyre, Kaden Mora, Kaylee Noah, Trenyce Noah, Zelphia Norman, Lonnie Spradling

Garvin – Blaken Strawn

Idabel – Ta’dranique Broades, Mckenzie Colbert, Baylee Ferguson, Thi Nguyen, Jaden Whittington

Valliant – Shelby Marsh, Bridgett Krup

Wright City – Lawson Coulter, Tyler Thomas

McIntosh County

Eufaula — Merideth Neal, Madigan Smith

Muskogee County

Boynton – Jodawn Herriman

Fort Gibson – Mason Bolles

Oktaha – Gabriel Hamilton

Warner – Ethan Shoemake, Jalei Watts

Oklahoma County

Jones – Colten Jasper

Oklahoma City – Olivia Johnson, Landon Rakestraw

Okmulgee County

Henryetta – Allison Lauderdale

Okmulgee – Emily Guynes

Payne County

Stillwater – Nathan Vincent

Pittsburg County

Crowder — Michael Lizik, Austin Lovett, Kelsea Motley, Miranda Prater

Haileyville — Mariah Holloway

Hartshorne — Patience Caldwell, Bryson Cervantes, Dallas Colbert, Justine Holt, Shaylee Medina, Jaylee Moore, Murphy Peterson

Haywood — David Strobridge

Kiowa — Kori Ince, Melissa Peterson

McAlester — Danielle Adams, Daniel Ballesteros, Vannesa Ballesteros, Taylier Blackwell, Kaitlyn Brown, John Bruner, Maggie Cato, Matteo Chavarria, Zayne Clark, Emily Collins, Tyler Colson, Courtney Cozad, Rose Dorado, Sarah Earp, Mitchell Garcia, Courtney Gilliam, Anndrea Hamblin, Khloe Hatcher, Ty Hoffman, Lillian Hollis, Brooke Jacob, Melissa Kelley, Dustin Lott, Layni Manos, Emily Mccoy, Maci Mitchell, Lauren Nichols, Kelsi Potter, Baylee Showalter, Cody Sparks, Zachary Spence, Makayla Stacey, Robert Starry, Loretta Tohkubbi, Miranda Tovar, Garen Ward, Erin Wilkinson, Trinity Wood

Quinton — Madison Hartman, Shane Haviland, Grace Williams

Pontotoc County

Ada – Trenton Barnes, Brinn Brassfield, Collin Rindal

Pottawatomie County

Asher — Jace Milburn

Pushmataha County

Antlers – Rebecca Robison, Brandy Sigler, Joshua Vega

Clayton – Ashley Hairrell

Fort Towson – Skyelar Cogburn

Tuskahoma – Cassie Grey, Erik Harper

Sequoyah County

Vian – Tuff Trotter

Stephens County

Duncan – Tate Wilkins

Tulsa County

Owasso – Isabelle Hardy

Tulsa – Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch, Quincy Mason

Wagoner County

Coweta – Cadence Hill

Porter – Hailee Fletcher, Brooklyn Spencer, Mckinzee Todd

Washington County

Bartlesville — Treena Cornsilk

ARKANSAS

Prairie Grove – Jon Rogers

COLORADO

Boulder — Adam Moser

GEORGIA

Willacoochee – Emma Hutto

KENTUCKY

Hyden – Gladys Collins

MISSOURI

Lake Lotawana – Melaina Heaton

NORTH CAROLINA

Fayetteville – Hannah Davis

Matthews – Erik Anderson

NEW MEXICO

Albuquerque – Hannah Singleton

TEXAS

Arlington – Carson Raven

Cedar Hill – Nadiyah Cooper

Cypress – Jayden Patcha

Deer Park – Hayden Tronson

Honey Grove – Taylor Norris

Houston – Michael Grant

Lancaster – Emilee Proctor

The Colony – Grete Nelson

Van – Caleb White

Wylie – Socheata Bin

OTHER

Sao Paulo, Brazil – Fernando Beraldes, Matheus Cunha, Yuri Dos Santos Vasconcelos

Placilla, Valparaiso, Chile — Tiare Hermosilla Quezada

Leicestershire, England – Erin Tattersall

Liverpool, England – Harry White

Varese, Italy – Marco Alongi

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – Jordan Gopaul-Bidaisee

