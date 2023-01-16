WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College has announced honor rolls for the fall 2022 semester.
There were 110 students named to the President’s Honor Roll, which requires a 4.0 grade point average in 12 or more credit hours during the semester. There were 205 students named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, after completing 12 semester credit hours with at least a 3.0 grade point average and no grade lower than a “C.”
Named to the fall 2022 semester lists were:
PRESIDENT’S HONOR ROLL
OKLAHOMA
Atoka County
Lane — Matthew Goodson
Beckham County
Elk City – Jordyn Garrett
Caddo County
Lookeba — Daniel Klassen
Canadian County
El Reno — Zane Avant
Yukon – Joslyn Gonzalez
Choctaw County
Hugo – Keeley Johnson
Spencerville – Bruklyn Thompson
Coal County
Coalgate – Alexia Smith
Grady County
Ninnekah — Emma Victery
Rush Springs – Kinley Bratcher
Haskell County
Kinta – Paul Leedom
Hughes County
Allen – Brody Wallis
Calvin – Trent Fronterhouse, Charlie Harden
Kay County
Ponca City – Carson Williams
Latimer County
Red Oak — Joseph Francis, Marissa Hill, Maxx Montgomery, Shandee Noah, Jerad Potter
Wilburton — Curtis Derryberry, Makayla Doane, Logan Helt, Joanna Krupa, Jeremiah Lively, Elizabeth Minshall, Shannon Travis, Mikayla Vandaveer, Amber White
LeFlore County
Panama — Calli Darneal
Pocola — Taylor Watson
Shady Point — Brett Hoffman
Talihina — Hannah Abeyta, Grace Dewbre, Khloe Haile, Alexander Hayashibara
Lincoln County
Meeker — Lorallei Langston-Day
McCurtain County
Broken Bow — Gabriel Elliott, Jillian Underwood
Eagletown — Madison Wright
Idabel — Ashlin Butler, Kaily Castillo, Jordan Jones, Necee Ortiz Morales
McIntosh County
Checotah — Jakob Blackwell
Eufaula — Connor Brady, Felicia Byrd, Judah Owen
Muskogee County
Muskogee – Brittnie Bollinger
Oklahoma County
Edmond – Bryce Logan, John Ruthardt, Brendan Sweeney
Okmulgee County
Henryetta — Brylie Owen
Okmulgee — Kaden Ballard
Osage County
Skiatook – Alyssa Wildcat
Pawnee County
Cleveland, Brooklyn Mcnac
Pittsburg County
Haileyville — Karen Ross
Hartshorne — Perry Johnson, Railey Spears
Indianola — Audra Murrin, David Ward
Kiowa — Audrey Johnston, Kourtnie McCormick
McAlester — McKaya Aldridge, Kolby Cato, Dennis Dodson, Matthew Emerson, Caden James, Bailee Manos, Evelyn Martinez, Magnum Morris, Rebecca Romine, Kylie Smith, Aryana Swango, John Wilkinson
Quinton — Hailey Monks
Savanna — Sydney Linscott, Shaylon Scrivner
Pontotoc County
Ada –Seth Brecheen, Jenny Carter, McKinley Feazle,
Pottawatomie County
Shawnee – Jayden Haney
Pushmataha County
Albion – Fischer Long
Antlers – Cal Birchfield, Darrell Spalding
Clayton – Hannah Garrison
Rogers County
Claremore — Grace Barnard
Seminole County
Konawa — Julia Coats
Sequoyah County
Vian – Toryn Wells
Stephens County
Marlow – Aj Brown
Tulsa County
Broken Arrow — James Talburt
Sand Springs – John Keim
Wagoner County
Porter – Brittany Welch
Washita County
Sentinel — Marlie Farris
ARKANSAS
Alma – Makenzie Martin
Rogers – Ty Frakes
COLORADO
Longmont – Nicholas Jacobs
MISSOURI
Lee’s Summit – Deagan Tomlins
Mansfield – Emily Sinning
TEXAS
Deer Park – Preston Watkins
Flowery Mound – Hailey Vela
Granbury – Zoe Jameson
Plano – Alexandra Hughes, Blake Hughes, Isabella Hughes, Hiba Malkawi
OTHER
Octogonal Brasilia, Brazil – Guilherme Siqueira
Sao Gongalo Rs, Brazil – Luan Batista Rangel
Sao Paulo, Brazil – Pedro Adarillo Silva
Seabra, Brazil — Fabricio Reis
DEAN’S HONOR ROLL
OKLAHOMA
Atoka County
Atoka — Jordan Coles, Matthew Simpson
Daisy – Kayelin Kindred
Canadian County
Yukon – Dylan Armitage, Bryson Whisenant
Carter County
Ardmore – Riley Garrison
Cherokee County
Cookson – Jessie Little
Hulbert – Blaine Silka
Park Hill – Levi Hood
Choctaw County
Fort Towson – Ashley Makerney
Hugo – Venolia Cook, Olivia McCarter
Swink – Freeda McClure
Cleveland County
Moore — Brandon Herb, Justin Reel
Norman – Kaylynn Whelan
Comanche County
Lawton – Dwight Savoury
Sterling – Cade Pearson
Craig County
Welch — Braden Boston
Creek County
Bristow – Craig Hall, James Hall, Ethan Klockenkemper
Custer County
Weatherford – Dawson Hawkins
Garvin County
Lindsay – Aiden Davis, Kaylee Marcum, Morgan Robison
Stratford – Tate Schwerdtfeger
Grady County
Marlow – Kye Heldermon
Tuttle – Ty Chaddrick
Haskell County
Kinta — Emalyn Scott, Lane Willbanks
Lequire — Ryder Edwards
Stigler — Chloe Carolan, Cole Highfill, Chrissy Joslin, Tristin Weaver
Hughes County
Allen — Kathryn Brown
Holdenville — Bailee Black, Bethany Foster
Stuart — Baylee Luker, Noah Rosenow, Cody Watkins
Johnston County
Kenefic – Kylee Anderson
Tishomingo – Mckynzie Vaughn
Wapanucka – Chloe Brown
Latimer County
Bokoshe – Matthew Weaver
Red Oak – Ashton Grogan
Wilburton — Jaleigh Dorrell, Eric Hood, Ryley Labor, Allison Lawrence, Cheyenne Patzack, Shayla Posey, Alyssa Powell, Kaci Ratliff, Zackary Roberts, Kai Tom, Rylee Watts, Ashley Williams, Sonya Williams
LeFlore County
Howe – Raelyn Delt
Pocola – Ian Hardwick
Talihina — Alexis Green
Wister – Matthew Holzhammer
Lincoln County
Meeker — Lorallei Langston-Day
Logan County
Mulhall – Baylee Brown
Marshall County
Kingston – Tommie Harkins
Mayes County
Pryor – Savannah Ragland
McClain County
Blanchard – Taylor McGill
Newcastle – Kierra Brown
McCurtain County
Broken Bow — Callie Compton, Randall Jackson, Heather Lewis, Alexis McIntyre, Kaden Mora, Kaylee Noah, Trenyce Noah, Zelphia Norman, Lonnie Spradling
Garvin – Blaken Strawn
Idabel – Ta’dranique Broades, Mckenzie Colbert, Baylee Ferguson, Thi Nguyen, Jaden Whittington
Valliant – Shelby Marsh, Bridgett Krup
Wright City – Lawson Coulter, Tyler Thomas
McIntosh County
Eufaula — Merideth Neal, Madigan Smith
Muskogee County
Boynton – Jodawn Herriman
Fort Gibson – Mason Bolles
Oktaha – Gabriel Hamilton
Warner – Ethan Shoemake, Jalei Watts
Oklahoma County
Jones – Colten Jasper
Oklahoma City – Olivia Johnson, Landon Rakestraw
Okmulgee County
Henryetta – Allison Lauderdale
Okmulgee – Emily Guynes
Payne County
Stillwater – Nathan Vincent
Pittsburg County
Crowder — Michael Lizik, Austin Lovett, Kelsea Motley, Miranda Prater
Haileyville — Mariah Holloway
Hartshorne — Patience Caldwell, Bryson Cervantes, Dallas Colbert, Justine Holt, Shaylee Medina, Jaylee Moore, Murphy Peterson
Haywood — David Strobridge
Kiowa — Kori Ince, Melissa Peterson
McAlester — Danielle Adams, Daniel Ballesteros, Vannesa Ballesteros, Taylier Blackwell, Kaitlyn Brown, John Bruner, Maggie Cato, Matteo Chavarria, Zayne Clark, Emily Collins, Tyler Colson, Courtney Cozad, Rose Dorado, Sarah Earp, Mitchell Garcia, Courtney Gilliam, Anndrea Hamblin, Khloe Hatcher, Ty Hoffman, Lillian Hollis, Brooke Jacob, Melissa Kelley, Dustin Lott, Layni Manos, Emily Mccoy, Maci Mitchell, Lauren Nichols, Kelsi Potter, Baylee Showalter, Cody Sparks, Zachary Spence, Makayla Stacey, Robert Starry, Loretta Tohkubbi, Miranda Tovar, Garen Ward, Erin Wilkinson, Trinity Wood
Quinton — Madison Hartman, Shane Haviland, Grace Williams
Pontotoc County
Ada – Trenton Barnes, Brinn Brassfield, Collin Rindal
Pottawatomie County
Asher — Jace Milburn
Pushmataha County
Antlers – Rebecca Robison, Brandy Sigler, Joshua Vega
Clayton – Ashley Hairrell
Fort Towson – Skyelar Cogburn
Tuskahoma – Cassie Grey, Erik Harper
Sequoyah County
Vian – Tuff Trotter
Stephens County
Duncan – Tate Wilkins
Tulsa County
Owasso – Isabelle Hardy
Tulsa – Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch, Quincy Mason
Wagoner County
Coweta – Cadence Hill
Porter – Hailee Fletcher, Brooklyn Spencer, Mckinzee Todd
Washington County
Bartlesville — Treena Cornsilk
ARKANSAS
Prairie Grove – Jon Rogers
COLORADO
Boulder — Adam Moser
GEORGIA
Willacoochee – Emma Hutto
KENTUCKY
Hyden – Gladys Collins
MISSOURI
Lake Lotawana – Melaina Heaton
NORTH CAROLINA
Fayetteville – Hannah Davis
Matthews – Erik Anderson
NEW MEXICO
Albuquerque – Hannah Singleton
TEXAS
Arlington – Carson Raven
Cedar Hill – Nadiyah Cooper
Cypress – Jayden Patcha
Deer Park – Hayden Tronson
Honey Grove – Taylor Norris
Houston – Michael Grant
Lancaster – Emilee Proctor
The Colony – Grete Nelson
Van – Caleb White
Wylie – Socheata Bin
OTHER
Sao Paulo, Brazil – Fernando Beraldes, Matheus Cunha, Yuri Dos Santos Vasconcelos
Placilla, Valparaiso, Chile — Tiare Hermosilla Quezada
Leicestershire, England – Erin Tattersall
Liverpool, England – Harry White
Varese, Italy – Marco Alongi
Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago – Jordan Gopaul-Bidaisee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.