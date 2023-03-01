Early James said he had a great time the last time he performed in McAlester.
Not only did he have a fantastic audience, but he found a special pair of vintage boots while looking through the antique stores in McAlester’s Old Town prior to his show.
“I’m still wearing them,” James said, speaking with the News-Capital by phone while on tour.
He’s again bringing his full band to McAlester to perform alongside him when he returns to Spaceship Earth Coffee for a ticketed performance set for 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 2.
No opening act is booked, so the entire Thursday night show will be by James and his band.
“I’m looking forward to it,” said James. “I’ve got the same four-piece band.”
James and the band are making a swing down south following a series of performances out west.
They’ve had to persevere to make it this far. While touring on the West Coast, their touring van containing much of their equipment was stolen from a hotel in California.
They lost the van and much of their musical equipment in the theft.
“We lost all our guitar amps,” James said.
Fortunately, they were able to get much of the needed equipment replaced, due to friends and fans. James and the band continued with their musical trek with one exception — a steel guitar.
Without the steel guitar, the pedal steel player has moved to an electric guitar. “He’s great on guitar; we go back and forth at each other,” James said of their guitar duels.
During one of their gigs, “The band that opened for us brought a pedal steel,” James said.
If anybody in the McAlester area has a steel guitar they would let the band use for the Spaceship Earth performance, James would appreciate it.
“We’ll see if we can find one,” he said.
James' McAlester performance is his last one booked in the United States for this leg of his tour. The next leg begins in Australia and then moves on to Europe. His next scheduled performance in the USA after McAlester isn’t until June.
He’s touring in support of his 2022 album, “Strange Time To Be Alive,” produced by The Black Keys’ frontman Dan Auerbach at Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville.
That connection led to James and his band opening for the The Black Keys.
“We did about two weeks with The Black Keys,” James said. “We were the first opener, before Band of Horses.” He and his band played about 25 minutes, he said, doing little talking between numbers so they could play as many songs as possible.
“It was song, song, song,” he said.
One of the highlights of James’ album 2022 album “Strange Time To Be Alive” is a duet with Sierra Ferrell, winner of Emerging Act of the Year Award from the Americana Music Association. They deliver a scorching version of a song they co-wrote with producer Auerbach, “Real Low Down Lonesome.”
It has the sort of gypsy/rhumba feel both artists have used before.
James first met Ferrell when they both performed at the famed Newport Folk Festival.
“That was probably my most fantastic gig I’ve ever played,” James said.
James and Ferrell later reconnected at Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound studio. James said Auerbach had the idea to bring him and Ferrell together for a writing and recording session. They wrote two songs, so the other may still be released at some point, James said.
He sounded impressed with Ferrell’s authenticity as a traveling musician, even to the point of hopping boxcars to get from place-to-place in her earlier days.
“She’s the real deal in terms of train-hopping,” he said.
Tickets for James’ March 2 show at Spaceship Earth are $25 and are available online at spaceshipearth.coffee.
Jeremy Beaver, of Spaceship Earth, said James delivered a memorable show when he previously performed in McAlester.
“He was here in June 2021,” Beaver said. Spaceship Earth had recently opened at its current location at 345 E. Choctaw Ave. and was just beginning to present live music, when James and his band came to McAlester and delivered a powerful performance, Beaver said.
“That show remains one of our best,” said Beaver. “He has a new album out since then and we’re really excited to have him back.”
