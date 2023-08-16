McAlester’s Downtown Tax Increment Finance Committee is no more.
Downtown TIF Committees who were present voted to dissolve the entity during a Tuesday meeting at City Hall.
McAlester Mayor John Browne, who served as Downtown TIF Committee chairman, joined the other committee members in voting to disband the group.
Browne had formed the Downtown TIF Committee with approval from the McAlester City Council to explore possibilities for a TIF project to help enhance an area that included downtown McAlester, looking at utilizing a portion of either ad valorem tax revenue or sales tax revenues to do so.
It never got that far, though.
“We went over potential revenue and the numbers just didn’t work out,” Browne said Wednesday. “We wouldn’t have been able to do the things we wanted to do, based on projected revenue.”
Before Downtown TIF Committee members voted, they heard from Oklahoma Department of Commerce Research and Economic Development Services Director John Chiappe.
He spoke to them regarding the Oklahoma Enterprise Zone Incentive Leverage Act, which provides a way for participating communities to partner with the state.
Downtown TIF Committee members did not see a way to make it work regarding the Downtown TIF Committee — but Browne is looking into how it might be utilized through the city’s Highway TIF Committee.
Browne said Wednesday he appreciated everyone who served on the Downtown TIF Committee.
“It worked the way it was supposed to work,” he said.
“You have to determine if it’s viable,” Browne said of the proposed Downtown TIF. Committee members ultimately decided it was not — at least for now.
Browne said the possibility remains open of reviving the entity if changing conditions warrant it.
Boundaries for a new Downtown TIF District as formally adopted through a vote of the committee held during its June meeting at City Hall extended:
• From South Main Street eastward to South Sixth Street.
• And from the back side of Carl Albert Parkway south to the back side of Wyandotte Avenue.
During the Tuesday meeting,Downtown TIF Committee member Evans McBride, of the First National Bank and Trust, made the motion to dissolve the committee.
Committee members attending the meeting joined McBride and Browne in the unanimous vote to dissolve the group.
They included McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Steeber, Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields; Ron Buckley, of Chick-fil-A; Shelly Free, of Kiamichi Vo-Tech and Dewayne Hampton, representing the McAlester Planning and Zoning Commission.
Downtown TIF Committee members who did not attend the meeting included Southeast Oklahoma Library System Executive Director Michael Hull, Oklahoma State Department of Health Regional Director Juli Montgomery and Sam Wampler, of Wampler’s Freedom Ford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.