McAlester Downtown Increment Tax Financing Committee members nearly faced a vote to suspend Tuesday’s meeting following questions if moving forward would be financially feasible.
The matter came up as Downtown TIF Committee members met at City Hall on Tuesday afternoon to discuss parameters of the Downtown TIF District.
They had previously selected borders of a Downtown TIF District during their June 6 meeting, with the boundaries extending from South Main Street eastward to South Sixth Street.
Downtown TIF District boundaries also extend from the back side of Carl Albert Parkway south to the back side of Wyandotte Avenue.
Up for discussion and possible action Tuesday were items such as setting the Downtown TIF District’s operational conditions. That included the possibility of whether to utilize ad valorem property taxes, sales taxes, or a combination of both to fund a Downtown TIF District.
TIF Committee members looked at several sets of numbers, including projections for growth in the area covered by a Downtown TIF District through ad valorem tax revenue.
Factors such as organic growth — the rate of growth projected naturally within the district — as well as the impact of inflation, were discussed.
Committee member Evans McBride looked at one scenario regarding money that could be raised through a Downtown TIF District involving the ad valorem tax rate formula for property within the TIF District boundaries.
“In 15 years, you’re going to have $150,000,” he said.
McAlester Mayor and Downtown TIF Committee Chairman John Browne mentioned another possible financing mechanism.
“My thought is not necessarily do it in a TIF,” he said.
Browne referred to a possible sales tax incentive that the city had previously utilized that could be tapped by businesses making improvements within the designated district.
When no agreements were reached on the best way to proceed, McBride said “Would it be appropriate to suspend this meeting?”
Before a motion was made to vote on suspending the meeting, Browne said he wanted to present more information.
He said another possibility would be to look into the Oklahoma Department of Commerce and the Oklahoma Enterprise Zone Incentive Leverage Act. It provides a way for participating communities to partner with the state.
The Act provides funding for local units of government to match local tax revenue dedicated to support a project located in an enterprise zone, according to the Department of Commerce.
It can also be utilized in support of “a major tourism destination project determined as likely to significantly benefit a contiguous or nearby enterprise zone tract.”
Browne was hopeful the Department of Commerce Research and Economic Analysis Services Director Jon Chiappe would be willing to come to McAlester and speak with the Downtown TIF Committee regarding the Leverage Act.
Browne suggested holding off any vote Tuesday to suspend the Downtown TIF meeting.
“I would ask not to suspend it at this time,” Browne said.
Browne said he will call another meeting after getting in touch with Chiappe and seeing when he would be available to come to McAlester and address the Downtown TIF Committee.
McBride held off on the motion to suspend.
During the discussion, TIF members agreed to drop two proposed projects, including refurbishing part of South Sixth Street from Choctaw Avenue to Wyandotte Avenue.
They also agreed to drop another previous suggestion to redo Choctaw Avenue from Third Street to Sixth Street.
Members reached the conclusion neither would be financially feasible through a Downtown TIF project, with the total for the two projects estimated to cost approximately $6 million.
After the meeting adjourned, Browne said his next step is to get in touch with Chiappe at the Department of Commerce to arrange a time when he can come to McAlester and meet with the Downtown TIF Committee in regard to the Leverage Act.
