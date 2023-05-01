McAlester’s Downtown Tax Increment Financing Committee is set to consider proposed TIF District boundaries.
The Downtown TIF Committee is set to meet at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Only one action item is on the meeting agenda: “Discussion and possible action to create parameters for the TIF Project, including (the) TIF District.”
In other TIF-related action, Pittsburg County commissioners appointed County Assessor Michelle Fields on Monday to serve as the county representative on the Downtown TIF Committee.
McAlester Mayor John Browne, who is serving as the Downtown TIF chairman, said he has some ideas regarding the proposed Downtown TIF District boundaries and he planned to present them at the Tuesday meeting.
He’s also ready to hear ideas any of the other Downtown TIF Committee members have regarding the proposed boundaries.
“I’m going to tell them my ideas and see how it goes,” Browne said. “We’ll see if anyone else has any ideas, or other ideas that might be better.”
Browne said he is looking for “input or confirmation” in regard to the proposed boundaries he’s going to present.
Another issue is whether the Downtown TIF District would use ad valorem taxes, sales taxes or a combination of both that would be collected within the district while the TIF District is active.
Nothing has yet been decided in that regard.
Browne said he would like to have both the ad valorem taxes and the sales taxes utilized for the Downtown TIF District, used for different purposes.
“We could use the sales taxes for beautification and improvement,” Browne said.
“We could use the ad valorem taxes for big-dollar items, infrastructure and things like that.”
Only the sales taxes and ad valorem taxes generated within the Downtown TIF District boundaries would be eligible for inclusion in any Downtown TIF District projects.
Browne said he welcomes input from other members of the Downtown TIF Committee on that aspect as well as on the ad valorem property tax and sales tax possibilities.
Fields said following her appointment to the Downtown TIF Committee, she plans to look out for the county’s interests during the process.
“We need some growth in the downtown area,” Fields said. “I’m excited about that. I’m interested in seeing what the plans are.”
County commissioners also named County Commissioner Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers to serve as the county’s proxy, to attend meetings Fields is unable to attend. Any member of the public can attend the meetings as well.
Rogers said he will probably attend the meetings, regardless of whether he’s serving as Fields’ proxy.
He said he’s interested in what could be accomplished by a Downtown TIF, which Mayor Browne has proposed would extend well beyond Choctaw Avenue.
“It could bring life into areas where there’s nothing going on,” Rogers said.
Browne said he’s looking forward to the Downtown TIF Meeting.
“I’m glad we’re at the point where we can start making some forward progress,” he said.
