The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality announced Monday afternoon that it cancelled the boil order for McAlester Public Works Authority in Pittsburg County.
Water from the city of McAlester is now safe for human consumption, the DEQ said.
"The order to boil water was issued due to the lack of water pressure over a prolonged period of time. State and federal regulations require that customers be notified if, at any time, public drinking water is determined to be unsafe," the DEQ said in a notice sent to the News-Capital.
City of McAlester Public Information Officer Ashley Kennon also said the city received notification from the DEQ that the boil order has been lifted.
The following water systems purchase water from McAlester PWA, and therefore were also under the boil order: Pittsburg County Rural Water Districts No. 5, 6, 7, 9 and 16.
Water in those rural water districts has now been deemed safe to drink as well, the DEQ said.
"We're glad we were able to comply with the DEQ's testing and time requirements," McAlester City Manager Dave Andren said after the DEQ lifted the boil order.
"We have met every single one of the checkboxes," he said.
"All the tests came back negative for contaminants," Andren said.
Water pressure may be a little low for now, but it's far above the 25 psi required by the state, he said.
"Chlorine levels are exactly where they need to be," said Andren.
"We're happy to have the water back on, restaurants open, and the folks at home drinking water again," he said.
"I'm happy to have this done."
The city of McAlester has struggled with the water issues since the night of May 2, when a High Service Water Pump bolted to the floor at the McAlester Water Treatment Plant "blew up" — sending water spewing throughout that part of the facility.
A second pump that was hooked up failed to work — something that was eventually traced to a software issue.
In order to keep city water towers from emptying entirely, the city connected a house to an outlet inside a clear well tank that holds treated water until it is piped to both city and rural water districts which use city water.
They then ran water through the hose into a stainless steel fire tank and on to the city.
Utilization of the nonstandard equipment resulted in the DEQ issuing a "Do Not Use" order, followed by a mandatory boil order on Saturday.
The mandatory boil order remained in place until DEQ lifted it on Monday, May 8.
Andren noted the contributions of city employees, the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management, Inframark, the company that manages the water plant; private contractors and everyone else who helped.
DEQ is responsible for regulating more than 1,300 public water supplies in the state of Oklahoma. All public water supplies are required to regularly submit samples to DEQ for routine testing to ensure that water is safe for human consumption.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.