Where do you want to go to college and why?
I am planning on attending Eastern Oklahoma state college for two years to obtain an associates degree in psychology. Then I will continue on to the University of Central Oklahoma to obtain a doctorate in forensics and possibly further my psychology degree. I hope to become a crime scene investigator with a specialization in psychology and believe this is the educational plan that will most benefit and best prepare me for this career.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
Superior ratings for vocal performances at a state level
Honor choirs and bands
Third in state speech for Standard Oratory
College Board Small School Recognition award
Kiwanis August 2022 student of the month
Superintendent’s Honor roll every year
Valedictorian
Captain of state qualifying academic team
Student Council for four years
Presidential positions in FBLA, FCCLA, and Speech club for two years
Lead roles in school musicals
Section leader in the marching band for three years
What drives you to succeed?
I’m very self motivated. I push myself to succeed. I’m only satisfied when I know I’ve done the best I possibly could and finish at the top. One way I push myself is by competing in a variety of activities. I enjoy being well rounded and multi-talented. Receiving recognition for this validates me and motivates me to continue.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
I am inspired by my classmates and friends, Jacy Browne and Jet Flener. Since kindergarten, they have challenged me academically and inspired me to accomplish my goals. When it comes to academics, we are in close competition. Recently we were all named valedictorian. It’s the first valedictorian tie for Wilburton. I’m pleased to share this honor because I know how hard we worked to be at the top of our class.
What community activities are involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I’m involved with my community through performing arts. I was in the 2019 revival production of our community theater program. I’ve mentored younger students interested in the arts. I support my dance studio Southern Edge in whatever way possible. I’m driven to bring the performing arts to our community because of the others who made sure I had the opportunity to take dance lessons, see performances, and be on stage.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
I currently participate in choir, band, academic team, competitive speech, student council, NHS, FCCLA, and FBLA. These have improved my education by teaching me important skills like time management, leadership, and cooperation.
How would a new car help you achieve your future goals?
Taking on earning a doctorate is both a financial commitment and a time commitment. Attending school for a number of years will make it difficult for me to have an outside source of income. Receiving a new car would be one weight off my shoulders. My goal to become a forensic psychologist will require me to visit multiple locations and attend national conferences. Having a reliable vehicle would ensure I was able to achieve those.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.