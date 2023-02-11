Name: Payton Gray

Age: 17

School: Savanna

Family: I’m the only child of my parents Clinton and Wendy Gray. We currently have a foster boy living with us. Our family has lived in McAlester for several generations.

Hobbies: When I have spare time the hobbies I enjoy are playing basketball, deer hunting, playing video games, trail riding on ATVs, and working on old trucks with my dad.

Where do you want to go to college and why?

Unless God leads me elsewhere I would like to attend Oklahoma University and pursue a degree in meteorology. OU has one of the top meteorology programs in the whole United States. OU is a special college to me because my cousin got her dental hygiene degree from there; my family has known several people that have got good educations there, and I always enjoy cheering on the Sooners when playing any sport!

What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?

National Honors Society, Oklahoma High School Honors Society, Student of the Month, Good Citizen of the Month, Principal and Superintendent’s Honor Rolls throughout my whole school career, I have been elected FCA Captain at my High School two years in a row, and Student of the Year.

What drives you to succeed?

I have been taught since a young boy to respect others, work hard, and have a strong faith in God. I strive to live by the Golden Rule, ‘do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’ My dad always encourages me to do my best and God will do the rest and I believe that is true. If it wasn’t for God in my life I wouldn’t have a drive to succeed.

Who inspires you to excel in school and why?

My dad has definitely inspired me the most to do my best in my academics. My grandpa always encouraged my dad to do good in school and would give him a cash reward for good grades. 20 years later my dad is doing the same thing for me. I have always been told good grades will one day pay off and I’m starting to see that truth become a reality in my own life.

What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?

My church has a big heart for outreach and since I’m very active in my church I now see the importance of helping others who are hurting or in need. I volunteer at my church every weekend helping with ministries for both kids and adults. I help set up church dinners to feed others and recently I helped with a first responder appreciation day where we fed local firefighters, police officers, and medical workers.

What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?

I serve my school and my classmates in our FCA chapter during school and after school hours. I also participate on our high school track team. These extra activities have taught me what it means to work hard and to have leadership skills. Now I strive to set a good example and teach those around me to love one another and always show respect.

How would a new car help achieve your future goals?

I currently drive a 39-year-old pickup that’s only good for short distances and needs to be worked on from time to time. A new vehicle would mean the world to me! It would provide me peace of mind knowing that I have dependable transportation back and forth to college and to work. The modern safety features of a new vehicle would be a huge blessing to me especially on today’s dangerous highways.

— Adrian O’Hanlon III