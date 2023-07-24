Lily Vaughan and Zac Vaughan were too young to have been around when some of their favorite Red Dirt music bands released their first albums in the mid-to late 1990s.
Still, they are huge fans of the genre, which is why they made the drive to McAlester from Poteau on Saturday to see the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival’s nod to the genre.
They were among the many music fans in McAlester on Saturday when the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival held its biggest event ever, drawing throngs of festival-goers downtown for its summer show finale.
Billed as the Red Dirt Reunion, it featured a handful of legendary Red Dirt music artists all performing on the same outdoor stage for the free concert event.
Headlined by Jason Boland & The Stragglers, the show also featured Cody Canada and the Departed, relative newcomer Kody West, and the Red Dirt Rangers.
Their music kept many of the enthralled festival-goers dancing, jumping and smiling in the area called the Briar Patch, immediately in front of the stage, while others simply smiled and swayed to the music.
With the outdoor stage set up at the intersection of Third Street and Choctaw Avenue, music began shortly after 5:30 p.m. and continued throughout the evening and into the night.
Members of the Dancing Rabbit Music Association expected an enthusiastic reaction to the Red Dirt lineup, but even they were surprised by the response.
“It was a remarkable scene,” said Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch. “I’ve never seen the street that clogged, with masses of people like that.’
Some festival-goers even set up their lawn chairs in downtown parking lots to find a spot.
“I was blown away by the response,” said Lynch.
“I saw people from McAlester who I’ve never seen at one of our festivals, plus people that I’ve never seen before,” Lynch said. “I hope they come back.”
Dancing Rabbit Music Association member Josh Hass expected outstanding performances from the lineup — but he said the musicians exceeded his already-high expectations.
Others were also impressed with the response to the DRMF’s summer finale.
“This is definitely the biggest event we’ve ever had,” said city of McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner, referring to the festivals which began in 2021.
“It’s a big boost for us, with everyone getting to see what we’re doing in McAlester,” Sumner said.
Following the outdoor concert, musicians played on inside downtown venues with Early James at Spaceship Earth Coffee and with The Droptines at Downtown 312.
The Red Dirt Rangers opened the show with a rollicking set, bringing an excited response from the crowd already gathering in front of the stage.
As they performed their high-octane brand of Red Dirt music, festival-goers continued to arrive, many of them with folded lawn chairs inside carry bags slung over their shoulders.
Augmented by guest musicians, the Rangers kicked off the show at a mighty pace and never let up throughout their set.
They were followed by Kody West and his band, with fans standing in front of the stage, whooping for every song they performed.
Cody Canada and The Departed followed with a blistering set, that also had audience members singing along.
The Departed consists of half of Cody’s original band, Cross Canadian Ragweed. Featuring Canada on lead vocals and guitar, the band is rounded out with former CCR bassist Jeremy Plato and drummer Eric Hansen.
About midway through their set, Canada invited the guy that handles the band’s merchandise to join them onstage and Peyton Glasco contributed his own smoldering guitar licks to the set — which included a number of tracks from the band’s recently rerecording of the Cross Canadian Ragweed album, “Soul Gravy.”
That left the crowd obviously excited for the show’s headliner, Jason Boland & The Stragglers — who delivered a smoking set of their own.
Judging from reactions of many festival-goers, they felt the same way as Lynch did about all of the artists’ performances during the Red Dirt reunion.
“It was remarkable,” Lynch said.
Since its inception, the concert series put together by the Dancing Rabbit Music Association, with the help of volunteers and sponsors, has drawn thousands of people to downtown McAlester for the musical performances.
With shows initially set for May, June and July, the series soon expanded to a fall edition.
Also, a Spotlight Series features special ticketed performances at Downtown 312 and Spaceship Earth Coffee, along with other special music and occasional comedy performances at intervals held throughout the year.
Lynch said to look forward to upcoming shows, including the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival’s fall edition, with the lineup soon to be announced.
