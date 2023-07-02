While seeing some favorite bands in the same lineup for a concert can be lots of fun for fans, it can be the same for the musical artists onstage as well.
Many Dancing Rabbit Musical Festival fans are already savoring the lineup for the upcoming July 22 show, once again presented as a free concert along Choctaw Avenue in downtown McAlester.
It’s bringing together Red Dirt music artists Jason Bollard & The Stragglers, Cody Canada and The Departed, Cody West and the Red Dirt Rangers.
One can look at their shared affinity for Red Dirt and alt-country music and understand their musical ties as well as some of the artist’s longstanding friendships marked by a brotherhood of the road.
But sometimes that same sort of feeling is shared by artists whose music comes from different directions, like in the June edition of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
That show featured the Nashville-based indy-pop band Future Crib; the Texas band, Good Looks, which recently won honors as the Best Rock Band in Austin, and the California-based band hellogoodbye, featuring frontman Forrest Kline.
During an advance interview with Tyler Jordan, lead singer, guitarist and songwriter for Good Looks, he told me how much he was looking forward to returning to McAlester for the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival — not only to perform there, but also to hang out with the other bands on the bill.
Jordan especially mentioned Future Crib, saying the two bands had already met at some other shows.
One of the things I liked best about the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival’s June show came when I saw members of the three bands on the bill, standing in the audience in front of the stage watching the other bands perform.
Although I had never previously met the members of Good Looks, I had a great conversation with Tyler Jordan over the phone for an advance interview and included a couple of photos of the band to go with the article.
During Future Crib’s energetic opening set on the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival’s outdoor stage, I thought a guy standing in the street and obviously enjoying the performance looked kind of familiar.
Then I thought I realized why — but still didn’t feel 100% sure.
Dancing Rabbit Music Festival President Blake Lynch happened to be standing nearby, bopping to the music like the others in the Briar Patch — the name the Dancing Rabbit Music Association uses for the area immediately in front of the festival’s outdoor stage at Third Street and Choctaw Avenue.
Waiting for Future Crib to finish the song, I asked him a question.
“Hey Blake,” I said, “isn’t that guy standing over there Tyler Jordan?” If it it wasn’t him, he bore a remarkable resemblance to the Good Looks frontman.
Blake nodded in the affirmative.
Tyler looked to be having a great time. In addition to his musical skills, he obviously enjoys photography, taking photos with a camera he held. He snapped some shots of his fellow Good Looks band members, Future Crib’s onstage performance and of the festival in general.
Future Crib closed the band’s set with a rousing version of their song “Most Likely Never Going to Die.” The band left the stage as Tyler Jordan, lead guitarist Jake Ames and other members of Good Looks took the stage.
Soon after Good Looks began their set with “Balmorhea,” members of Future Crib emerged from the backstage area and walked around to the Briar Pit to take in their fellow band’s performance.
As they listened, I turn and see Bryce DuBray of Future Crib standing next to me, listening to Good Looks. Between songs, we talk a bit about the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
“I love coming to small towns,” he said. “You can tell everyone cares. I’m so happy to be here.”
Bryce said he’d seen Good Looks perform before, in Austin.
Johnny Hopson, the founder of Future Cribs walked over. to where we were standing That gave me a chance to ask him about the guitar he played onstage, when he and fellow band member George Rezek, traded off on drum and lead guitar duties for the night.
I could tell it’s a Fender I told him, but I knew it wasn’t a Fender Stratocaster or Telecaster — the two I can most easily recognize on sight.
He smiles. “It’s a Jazzmaster,” he said. Of course. The same type of Fender local musician Joey Clark often plays.
By now, Good Looks is deep into their set. I look over to my right and see another guy who looks familiar, standing and digging the sounds.
I walk over to him. “”Hey man, are you Forrest Kline?”
Indeed he is, he informs me. Now, the circle is complete. Forrest Kline, the frontman for hellogoodbye and some of his fellow band members were standing in the street with audience members, enjoying Good Looks’ performance.
When hellogoodbye takes to the stage, the band gets a welcoming reaction from the audience members standing in the street down front.
After a few songs, Kline said “I didn’t bring any merchandise” and tossed a bag filled with balloons to a little girl down front. Her asks her to pass them out to those standing around her.
Soon, balloons emblazoned with “hellogoodbye” are blown up and being bounced around the crowd, with many dancing or simply jumping during the band’s performance.
I had a feeling it could be a good night during the pre-concert soundcheck. I didn’t arrive early enough for the soundcheck for Good Looks or hellogoodbye, but I arrived at the festival site just as Future Crib band members took to the outdoor stage for theirs.
Each band member sang into their individual microphones as local sound technician Cory Ford made the needed adjustments to suit each of the band’s singers — and since all four band members sing with the group, it took some finesse to get all of the sounds aligned.
Like I previously mentioned, although Future Crib is based in Nashville, the group has more of indie-pop feel, with some occasional classic rock stylings as well.
That’s why I felt surprised when Future Crib bassist Julia Anderson stepped to the microphone for her vocal soundcheck.
She walked up the microphone and suddenly belted out the opening lines to one of many songs immortalized by Hank Williams, Sr., “Lovesick Blues.”
“I’ve got a felling called the blues oh Lord, since my baby said goodbye,” she sang. “Lord, I don’t know what I’ll do, all I do is sit and sigh, oh Lord.”
Wow! I had not been expecting that. As Cory continued to adjust the sound, Julia sang the opening lines to another song.
“Searching, I’ve spent a lifetime darling, searching, looking for someone like you.” Wow again! This time she sang a few lines from the Kitty Wells classic, “Searching (For Someone Like You).”
Julia Anderson may be a 20-something in an indie-pop band, but she’s sure steeped in the classic country sounds from generations before her.
All of the bands brought something special to the show — and so did the audience. Band members said how much they liked the festival, both onstage and off.
After seeing the camaraderie among the artists during the June edition of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival, there’s lot’s of anticipation already building for the July 22 show.
Count me in.
