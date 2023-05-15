A chance of thunderstorms didn't deter music fans from showing up for the spring edition of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival in downtown McAlester.
They were rewarded Saturday night with hearing a variety of artists kickoff the festival's first outdoor show for 2023.
Musical artists Rayland Baxter, Shawn Mullins and Will Hoge performed on the outdoor stage.
Following the outdoor show, Kat Hasty and her band played inside Downtown 312, while Kyle Reid and the Low Swingin' Chariots took the stage inside Spaceship Earth Coffee.
Dancing Rabbit performers were enthusiastically received by their listeners.
"It was fantastic," said Dancing Rabbit Music Festival President Blake Lynch.
"We lucked out on the weather," he said, while noting the threat of severe weather caused the show's 6 p.m. starting time to be pushed back a little.
Festival organizers decided to hold off as large clouds loomed south of McAlester with up to a 60% chance of thunderstorms in the forecast.
"The radar kept looking like it was coming our way," Lynch said.
With the clouds eventually drifting in more of an easterly direction, music on the outdoor stage started around 6:45 p.m. and continued into the night.
Headliner Rayland Baxter finished his main set, then took audience requests.
Lynch said it's great to see an audience "vibing" so well with an artist.
The evening started with a smaller audience, but the street and sidewalks continued to fill with fans as the evening progressed and the forecast heavy rains largely bypassed the city, with some spotty light rain falling earlier.
No rain fell at all during the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival performances.
Lynch said by the time the evening ended, audience attendance was about on par with previous Dancing Rabbit Music Festival shows.
He talked to street venders after the show, who told him their sales were comparable to previous Dancing Rabbit Music Festival spring shows, said Lynch.
Now, festival organizers are getting ready for the next show, set for June 17 in downtown McAlester, with three bands headlining the free outdoor concerts: Hellogoodbye, Good Looks and Future Crib.
For Saturday's show, no additional outdoor daytime activities were planned to keep from clashing with the McAlester Italian Festival, underway at the Southeast Expo Center.
It will be different for the June 17 show, when a pickleball tournament and a youth open mic will be included in pre-concert activities.
Saturday night's show marked the third season of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival's outdoor concerts.
Beginning in 2021, the stated goal of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival organizers has been to bring live music back to McAlester.
They also wanted to make McAlester known as a regional musical hub. Dancing Rabbit shows draw music lovers from not only across Oklahoma, but from other states as well.
Fans from Texas and Arkansas were among those who traveled to McAlester for Saturday night's Dancing Rabbit Music Festival concerts.
