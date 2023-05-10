Crowder Public Schools announced the top graduates of the 2023 class.
Valedictorian
Name: Talon Lance Miller
Parents: Jim and Lesa Miller
Grandparents: Doc and Jaculyn Miller, Bill and Birthel Parker
Awards and achievements: Valedictorian, National Honor Society, Gifted and Talented program, received Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Academic Scholarship
Extracurricular activities: Show band 4 years, orchestra 3 years, choir 2 years, quiz bowl captain 1 year, drama 1 year, year book 1 year, class vice president 2 years, president 1 year, recording engineer and production, guitar and bass.
Future plans: Attending EOSC then NSU pursuing a degree in clinical psychology.
Co-Salutatorian
Name: Royce Anthony Florenzano
Parents: Robert and Amanda Florenzano
Grandparents: Roger and Carolyn Spicer, and Andrew and Paula Florenzano
Awards and achievements: Oklahoma Indian Honor Society, Oklahoma Honor Society, National Honor society, McAlester News-Capital Student of the Month, McAlester News-Capital Fall Baseball Player of the Year
Future plans: Attend Seminole State College to obtain an associate’s degree in business operations/accounting and play baseball.
Hobbies or interests: Playing baseball and hanging out with my friends.
Co-Salutatorian
Name: Denise Quezada
Parents: Sandra Sanchez and Isidro Quezada
Siblings: Samantha and Isaac Quezada
Grandparents: Maria Angelica Sanchez and Antonio Sanchez
Awards and achievements: A honor roll January 2021, principal’s honor roll May 2022, superintendent’s honor roll
Future plans: I plan on going to college and getting my MBA to use later when opening my own small business.
Hobbies and interests: My hobbies include drawing, reading, and spending as much time as possible with my family.
Other info: I am a member of GEAR UP, Oklahoma Honor Society, National Honor Society. I was previously a member of my school’s softball team in my junior year. I am a teacher’s assistant and a library assistant. I have also been a concurrent student since my junior year and have completed 21 hours at EOSC.
