Crowder Public Schools announced the top graduates of the 2023 class.

Valedictorian

Name: Talon Lance Miller

Parents: Jim and Lesa Miller

Grandparents: Doc and Jaculyn Miller, Bill and Birthel Parker

Awards and achievements: Valedictorian, National Honor Society, Gifted and Talented program, received Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Academic Scholarship

Extracurricular activities: Show band 4 years, orchestra 3 years, choir 2 years, quiz bowl captain 1 year, drama 1 year, year book 1 year, class vice president 2 years, president 1 year, recording engineer and production, guitar and bass.

Future plans: Attending EOSC then NSU pursuing a degree in clinical psychology.

Co-Salutatorian

Name: Royce Anthony Florenzano

Parents: Robert and Amanda Florenzano

Grandparents: Roger and Carolyn Spicer, and Andrew and Paula Florenzano

Awards and achievements: Oklahoma Indian Honor Society, Oklahoma Honor Society, National Honor society, McAlester News-Capital Student of the Month, McAlester News-Capital Fall Baseball Player of the Year

Future plans: Attend Seminole State College to obtain an associate’s degree in business operations/accounting and play baseball.

Hobbies or interests: Playing baseball and hanging out with my friends.

Co-Salutatorian

Name: Denise Quezada

Parents: Sandra Sanchez and Isidro Quezada

Siblings: Samantha and Isaac Quezada

Grandparents: Maria Angelica Sanchez and Antonio Sanchez

Awards and achievements: A honor roll January 2021, principal’s honor roll May 2022, superintendent’s honor roll

Future plans: I plan on going to college and getting my MBA to use later when opening my own small business.

Hobbies and interests: My hobbies include drawing, reading, and spending as much time as possible with my family.

Other info: I am a member of GEAR UP, Oklahoma Honor Society, National Honor Society. I was previously a member of my school’s softball team in my junior year. I am a teacher’s assistant and a library assistant. I have also been a concurrent student since my junior year and have completed 21 hours at EOSC.

