Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of up to three tenths of an inch with locally higher amounts in the terrain. * WHERE...In Arkansas, the terrain in southern Sebastian County. In Oklahoma, Pittsburg, Haskell and Latimer Counties, especially in the terrain. * WHEN...From noon today to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel, especially thru the terrain, may become difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. &&