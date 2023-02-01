Pittsburg County roads crews were busy Wednesday continuing to treat trouble spots, such as bridges, hills and intersections while also watching the forecast for more extreme winter weather to come.
Wintry weather and hazardous travel conditions resulted in both the Pittsburg County Courthouse and McAlester City Hall remaining closed Wednesday.
With Pittsburg County under an ice storm warning and freezing rain with possible accumulations of up to three-tenths of an inch in the forecast overnight Wednesday into Thursday, preparations were underway in case the county didn’t dodge the bullet.
That’s in addition to ongoing roadwork. While county work crews were sent to treat the worst spots, county commissioners were not able to treat every single mile of county roads throughout Pittsburg County.
“We don’t have the resources to do all the county roads,” said District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman. “We’re still slipping and sliding.”
With the freezing rain in the forecast, county crews were getting equipment ready ahead of time to help meet whatever additional challenges the winter weather brings their way.
“I’ve got guys in the shop going through the chain saws and pole saws in case we need them,” Selman said, referring to the possibilities of broken limbs or downed trees should any ice accumulations prove heavy enough to cause the destruction.
Pole saws consist of saw blades attached to long poles.
“They’re smaller saws on long poles,” Selman said. “You can reach up over your head” he said, and saw limbs that normally would be out of reach from the ground.
Selman said while he still has salt on-hand he’s constantly looking additional supplies to keep the county well-stocked.
“I’m always looking for some more,” he said.
As of early Wednesday it was still too early to tell if the courthouse would be open Thursday, said Selman. Commissioners were taking a wait-and-see attitude, similar to what city officials were doing in regard to when City Hall will reopen.
“Who knows?” said Selman when asked if any decision had been made when to reopen the courthouse — because the decision depends so much on the changing weather conditions.
“Whatever it lays on us, we will deal with it,” he said.
