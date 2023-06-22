Pittsburg County commissioners opened a series of bids submitted for upgrades to the Southeast Expo Center and Pittsburg County Fairgrounds, with plans to review the bids before making a decision.
Commissioners are looking at buying a portable high school regulation basketball court along with heavy duty stock panels for a portable rodeo arena at the Expo Center. They are also considering the purchase of additional livestock panels to expand capacity for livestock shows at the adjacent Pittsburg County Fairgrounds.
They opened bids for the livestock panels and portable basketball court during their weekly meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. They planned to re-advertise for bids on the portable rodeo arena, due to what they said was a mistake in specifications given to vendors.
Commissioners received bids from three vendors for the livestock panels and bow gates for the fairgrounds. They sought bids for an additional 150 stalls for livestock shows at the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds, which has about half that many.
Commissioners opened bids from four venders for the high school regulation portable basketball court.
Hopes are to place a portable basketball court on the large west floor of the Expo Center, with the possibility of the Expo again hosting the Pitt 8 Tournament and other basketball games, including playoffs and independent tournaments. District 2 County Commissioner Kevin Smith previously said if the county can obtain two courts, two games could be played simultaneously inside the Expo Center.
Several options were included in the bids, including bids for both new and used portable basketball courts. Bids from one vendor included an option for a portable basketball court that had only been used once, said Smith.
More items may be needed for player safety.
“If it’s put on the Expo floor, you need to put stuff around it, to keep them from slipping off it,” Smith said.
Commissioners passed a motion to table action on the bids for review, setting up a procedure for the items to be included on the agenda for their next regular weekly meeting.
They also passed a motion to redo bid specifications and then re-advertise for bids for a portable rodeo arena at the Expo Center.
“We gave them the wrong specs,” Smith said. “It wasn’t big enough.”
Smith said the portable rodeo arena bids will be re-advertised, this time with vendors receiving the correct specifications on the equipment needed.
“We redid it all,” said Smith.
Those holding indoor rodeos at the Southeast Expo Center currently have to bring their own stock panels, that are set up as an arena inside the facility.
If the Expo Center obtains its own arena, it will help with the county’s cost for conducting rodeos at the site and would help attract more events, Smith has noted.
Joining Smith to make passage of the measures unanimous were County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 CommissionerRoss Selman.
