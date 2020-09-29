Pittsburg County and the city of McAlester are joining together to help raise domestic violence awareness in October.
County commissioners issued a proclamation Monday to kick-off the campaign, declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Members of District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan’s office plan to place awareness displays in the Pittsburg County Courthouse, with the main displays in the area connecting the courthouse with the district attorney’s office on the second floor.
Members of the DA’s office will also work with the city of McAlester and other agencies to place items in the median along Carl Albert Parkway in front of the courthouse to spotlight domestic violence awareness.
Sullivan said it’s important to focus on domestic violence awareness.
“Unfortunately domestic violence continues to be a problem,” Sullivan said. “It is a significant problem and not something that can be swept under the rug and ignored.”
Sullivan’s appreciative for the partnerships in this year’s domestic violence project. He hopes spreading awareness of the problem will have an impact in helping end it.
“We’re not going to stop until we eliminate this from our society,” Sullivan said.
Domestic violence is a serous crime that affects people of all genders, ages, races and income levels. In the United States, it affects millions of people every year. Approximately one in every three Americans witnesses a domestic violence incident, according to information compiled by District 18 Victim Witness Coordinator Amber Suter.
Children that grow up in violent homes are subjected to abuse and neglect at a higher rate than the national average.
Domestic violence costs the nation billions of dollars annually in medical expenses, police and court costs, shelters, foster care, sick leave, absenteeism and non-productivity, the proclamation issued by the county commissioners states.
“Only a coordinated community effort will put a stop to this community scourge,” it states.
“Domestic Violence Awareness Month provides an excellent opportunity for citizens to learn more about preventing domestic violence and to show support for the numerous organizations and individuals who provide critical advocacy, services and assistance to the victims,” the proclamation concludes.
Pittsburg County Commissioner Chairman/District 1 Charlie Rogers signed the proclamation, along with District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith, District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman and District 18 First District Attorney Adam Scharn.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.