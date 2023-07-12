City councilors are calling a Special Election for voters to consider changes to the McAlester City Charter — including a change in determining how much money the city places in its Emergency Fund.
City councilors called the Special Election for Sept. 12, 2023, to ask city voters on Proposition 1 to amend the City Charter by changing the formula upon which the amount of the Emergency Fund is based.
Proposition 2 would change the dates of city elections to comply with state statues, said Mayor John Browne. The Oklahoma State Election Board only allows elections for municipal offices at certain times, some of which conflict with current City Charter mandates.
During their Tuesday meeting at City Hall, city councilors authorized the mayor to sign the election resolution.
Article 5 of the City Charter deals with Financial Management, with details regarding the Emergency Fund in Section 5.04 (1) under the Budget heading.
It states “An emergency fund will be included in the budget and every reasonable attempt shall be made to maintain this fund at a minimum of 10% of the total operating budget including capital improvements.”
The city is funding its Emergency Fund at approximately 10% of the total operating budget, but does not include capital improvements in the formula.
McAlester’s budget for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year, which began July 1, shows the current operating budgets for the city’s General Fund and the McAlester Public Works Authority are $30,246,710.
Using the operating budget alone as the formula to fund the Emergency Fund, the $3,972,115 city officials say is currently in the Emergency Fund meets and even surpasses the 10% requirement.
However, if the city’s total funds are used to figure the 10% Emergency Fund requirement, the city’s budget shows total resources in the amount of $89,549,123, which would require the city’s Emergency Fund to be funded at nearly $9 million.
City officials are calling the Special Election on Sept. 12, 2023, to ask city voters to amend the City Charter by changing the formula upon which the Emergency Fund is based from 10% of all city budget expenditures to 10% of all reoccurring unrestricted general operations expenditures.
Mayor Browne said the way the City Charter is written, the city of McAlester needs to have around $9 million in the Emergency Fund, instead of the approximately $3.9 million that’s in it.
“There were unintended consequences,” Browne said of the current City Charter mandate requiring the Emergency Fund to include capital improvements in the formula.
“There’s a lot of problems with non-reoccurring revenue,” said Browne, referring to the formula used to determine how much the city is required to have it its Emergency Fund.
Browne told the News-Capital the matter came up when he was looking over the City Charter and noticed a reference that the formula used to fund the Emergency Fund should include capital improvements.”
He said he then asked City Attorney John T. Hammons for an opinion. Hammons issued an opinion stating that according to the City Charter the Emergency Fund indeed should include all capital improvements in the 10% formula.
A section of the recently-approved McAlester City Budget for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year, prepared by City Manager David Andren and city of McAlester Chief Finance Officer Sherri Swift, with assistance from city staff, notes the discrepancy.
“Under the Emergency Fund, in accordance with the city of McAlester Charter Section 5.04 (1), the city is required to make ‘every reasonable’ attempt to maintain the Emergency Fund at 10% of the total operating budget,” the budget document states.
“I certify that the staff and I have made every reasonable effort to maintain that amount for FY 2023-2024,” the budget statement continues.
“Currently the operating budgets for the General Fund and McAlester Public Works Authority are $30,246,710. This budget maintains the Emergency Fund at $3,972,115, which meets the 10% requirement,” the budget statement continues.
“A recent legal opinion has shown that the total budget should include all funds, including all planned expenditures in capital improvements. The vast majority of which are funded by grants and loans from the state of Oklahoma. This amount would be insurmountable,” the budget statement concludes.
Purpose of the city’s Emergency Fund is to make sure the city has a fund set aside and available in case of major emergencies.
