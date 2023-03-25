This issue we are cooking with honey!
Honey is healthy and has benefits such as being antibacterial and helpful with allergies. It also lasts forever! That’s right, honey does not go bad.
It may crystallize and harden but can be heated up and brought back to its liquid state. The recipes below incorporate honey. Honey can be purchased at any local grocer or hit up your farmer’s market for raw honey.
Chipotle Honey Chicken Skewers
2 lbs chicken breast, boneless & skinless
½ Cup honey
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 teaspoons chipotle chili powder
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
½ teaspoon salt.
8 skewers
If you are using wooden skewers it is best to let them soak in water for at least 30 minutes prior to grilling so that they do not burn up.
Slice your chicken breasts into 8 thin slices. Then thread them accordion style onto the prepared skewers. In a bowl, mix together honey, apple cider vinegar, tomato paste, chipotle powder, minced garlic and salt. Then spoon or spread the sauce over the chicken. Then grill for 10 to 12 minutes turning every 2 minutes. Baste the skewers with additional sauce while grilling. Check to make sure that chicken is fully cooked.
Honey Butter Skillet Corn
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons honey
1 bag frozen corn (16 oz)
2 oz cream cheese, cubed
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
In a skillet over medium high heat combine the butter and honey and melt. Once melted add the corn and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Then add cream cheese, salt, and pepper and stir together and cook for an additional 3-5 minutes.
Honeybun Cookies
Batter:
½ cup butter
1/3 cup sugar
¼ cup brown sugar
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 & ½ cup flour
1 tablespoon corn starch
1 tablespoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon salt
Glaze:
2 tablespoons butter, softened
1/3 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon milk
Line baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream the butter, sugar and brown sugar together with a mixer. Add in egg and vanilla extract and mix until creamy. Now mix in your flour, corn starch, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. Scoop out a small ball size of batter and roll into your hand. Now flatten to about one inch thick. Use a chopstick or skewer to make honey bun swirl design to the top of the cookies. Bake 10-12 mins then allow them to cool for 20 minutes on baking sheet.
Prepare glaze while cookies are baking. In small saucepan over medium low heat melt butter, powdered sugar, honey and milk. Stir constantly until sugar is dissolved. Do not boil or over cook. Then spread the glaze on top of cookies as they cool.
