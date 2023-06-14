Contractors on a McAlester classroom addition project said they will be done by the end of June — a year after they told school board members the same thing.
Delays and challenges caused a $4 million project at Will Rogers Elementary to go a year beyond the contracted completion date. But Matt Graves, with Architects in Partnership, told McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members Monday that Norman-based TCS Construction said it will likely be done by the end of the month.
"TCS thinks they'll be done at the end of this month," Graves told board members.
"Yeah and they said that last year," MPS Board President Joy Tribbey said with a chuckle.
"Right, at the last June meeting they said 'we'll be out by the end of the month,'" MPS Superintendent Robert Steeber said.
"But also the last time we looked at it, it's come a long way," Tribbey said.
Officials said over the past several months the project is virtually complete after it faced myriad challenges since its inception in December 2020.
The News-Capital toured the facility and saw all cabinets, doors, door locks, windows, storm doors and more seemed functional in each classroom with lights and bathrooms also operational.
A contract the News-Capital obtained through an Open Records Request that was signed Dec. 14, 2020 for the $3.7 million classroom addition at Will Rogers Elementary.
The contract with Norman-based TCS Construction and Architects in Partnership, LLC states substantial completion should be reached “not later than two hundred ninety (290) calendar days from the date of commencement of the work.”
School officials said the COVID-19 pandemic led to supply issues and caused delays — which also caused disruptions at the campus and forced cafeteria staff to cook three meals per day at a different campus before delivering and serving the food at the elementary.
Contractors told board members in August they would be done in September, but that didn’t happen. School officials said they talked about terminating the contract before seeing some results.
Board members said in their December 2022 meeting they were “beyond frustrated” with the project still not being finished a year past the original completion date.
Graves told board members in February he tracked progress at the site and would start putting together a punch list — used in construction management to list smaller tasks to be finished before the project is complete.
During the board's April meeting, members whooped after hearing an inspection with the state fire marshal was set for the classroom addition.
On Monday, Graves told board members that crews "were down to a few things on the outside" after he completed an inspection earlier that day.
"Also, inside flooring and specifically the residence flooring in the bathrooms and the kitchen remains to be done," Graves said. "The fire alarm, I think they're all but testing the fire alarm and ready for final inspection."
