Contractors said they could hand over the keys to a new middle school and event center in McAlester this week.
A Crossland Construction representative told McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members Monday that final inspections on the $35-million Randy Hughes Middle School and McAlester Activity Center should occur in time for contractors to hand over the keys Thursday.
“Health department should be there tomorrow (Tuesday) to certify the kitchen, state fire marshal should be here Wednesday and the city of McAlester on Wednesday afternoon and we should be able to turn the building over to you on Thursday,” Crossland representative Scotty Brice said.
Nearly 80% of MPS district voters approved in February 2021 a $34.9 million bond toward construction of a middle school and event center on the hill between McAlester High School and East Van Buren Avenue. The bond extended two previous measures that brought an 8% tax increase in 2019, but did not increase taxes.
The multi-level facility includes several classrooms and a new event center that doubles as a storm shelter for nearly 800 students in grades 7-12.
Officials broke ground on the project in December 2021.
Crossland Construction representatives originally provided a May 31 projected completion date, but myriad issues — primarily weather-related — caused the company to miss that date.
A status report Crossland provided to the school shows the company tallied 25 weather days already this year — after submitting a total of 20 for all of last year.
Some glass still needs to be installed at the site this week and the activities center still needs some final touches.
Crews will install trimming around the walls and add the basketball goals and volleyball nets by Friday.
Brice said the sound system works well in the activities center, and the school lawn crews recently sprayed weeds, mowed and other landscape maintenance.
“It’s really shaping up, I mean it’s right there,” Brice said. “We’re trying to just button it up so it’s good to go.”
MPS Superintendent Robert Steeber said the school is working to finalize plans on a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the coming weeks on the new site that will be announced soon.
Officials have said the district will start consolidating campuses after the new middle school is complete with the goal of being done moving in mid-July.
Board members voted in December 2022 to name the new site Randy Hughes Middle School after the former MPS superintendent with the vision for the new facility before he retired.
