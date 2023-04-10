Board members whooped after hearing an inspection is set for a McAlester school classroom addition that faced several challenges.
Construction delays and other challenges caused a $4 million project at Will Rogers Elementary to go a year beyond the contract completion date — but an official told McAlester Public Schools Board of Education members Monday a state fire marshal inspection is set for this week.
"We have been waiting the last couple months to launch this inspection and it's scheduled for this Thursday at 10 a.m.," said Matt Graves, with Architects in Partnership.
Board member Cameron Field responded with a "woo woo" and MPS Board President Joy Tribbey joined him in excitement for an indication of the final stages on the project.
"That's great news," Tribbey said with a chuckle.
Officials said over the past few months the project is virtually complete after it faced myriad challenges since its inception in December 2020.
The News-Capital recently toured the facility. All cabinets, doors, door locks, windows, storm doors and more seemed functional in each classroom with lights and bathrooms also operational.
Officials said some "small details" were all the remained with the project outside of the final installation of windows and doors at what will be a new office area.
A look inside the facility gives a sense that it's much closer to completion than in previous months, or like there is "light at the end of the tunnel," according to some officials.
The News-Capital obtained a copy of the contract through an Open Records Request that was signed Dec. 14, 2020 for the $3.7 million classroom addition at Will Rogers Elementary.
The contract with Norman-based TCS Construction and Architects in Partnership, LLC states substantial completion should be reached “not later than two hundred ninety (290) calendar days from the date of commencement of the work.”
School officials said the COVID-19 pandemic led to supply issues and caused delays — which also caused disruptions at the campus and forced cafeteria staff to cook three meals per day at a different campus before delivering and serving the food at the elementary.
MPS Superintendent Robert Steeber has praised kitchen staff for going “above and beyond” to ensure the district continued serving children.
Contractors told board members in August they would be done in September, but that didn't happen. School officials said they talked about terminating the contract before seeing some results.
Board members said in their December 2022 meeting they were “beyond frustrated” with the project still not being finished a year past the original completion date.
Graves told board members in February he tracked progress at the site and would start putting together a punch list — used in construction management to list smaller tasks to be finished before the project is complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.