A series of free concerts, shows and other activities are planned in McAlester over the coming weeks.
They range from another Jaywalk Jamboree block party, to a free concert at the Southeast Expo Center and two more editions of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival in downtown McAlester.
Upcoming special events and concerts include:
• Edition 2 of the Jaywalk Jamboree block party is set from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 2, this time near the OKLA Theatre in downtown McAlester.
Courtney Beene, one of the event organizers, said the Jaywalk Jamboree is designed to be family-friendly.
“We are going to have live music, food trucks and games,” Beene said.
Local musician Joe DiSilvestro will perform at the Jaywalk Jamboree, said Beene.
Although it had not been finalized, Beene was hopeful actor and singer John Schneider will drop by the block party to talk about his concert booked for the following night in McAlester.
Beene said most of the Jaywalk Jamboree activities will center around the OKLA Theatre area.
• Actor and singer John Schneider said he will perform a free concert set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the Southeast Expo Center.
Prior to the free concert, a Meet and Greet event is set which costs $100 per ticket.
Schneider said he is performing the free concert to fulfill his previous commitment to perform in McAlester that had to be canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic. He said that was toward the end of COVID, but no one knew it at the time.
Schneider said it was also the wish of his late wife, Alicia, who died in February for him to come to McAlester and perform.
He said she once made a movie in McAlester and became very fond of the area.
Schneider has starred in several TV series, and is probably best-known for his role as Bo Duke on “The Dukes of Hazzard.” He also portrayed Clark Kent’s stepfather, Johnathan Kent, on “Smallville” and portrayed the character Joe Cryer on Tyler Perry’s “The Haves and the Have Nots.”
Schneider, who also recorded a string of records that hit the country music charts, said his concert will consist of him performing music, along with stories about his life.
• Hellogoodbye, an indie-pop band with an enthusiastic following, is set to headline the second Dancing Rabbit Music Festival show for 2023, set for June 17 in downtown McAlester.
Also performing on the outdoor stage for the show are the bands Good Looks and Future Crib, with music by the headliners on the outdoor stage set to begin at 6 p.m.
After hours shows are expected to begin around 10 p.m., with the band Banditos performing at Downtown 312, and with Dave Hause performing up the street at Spaceship Earth Coffee.
Outdoor activities are set for earlier in the day on June 17, including a youth open mic for young people who want to perform as well as a pickleball tournament, planned for various sites around the downtown area.
Hellogoodbye formed in Hunnington Beach California in 2001 and released their debut album in 2004.
Their 2006 album “Zombies! Aliens! Vampires! Dinosuars” hit #13 on the Billboard Hot 200 album charts and they garnered a # 15 single as well.
Led by frontman, lead singer, guitarist and songwriter Forrest Kline, the group has an enthusiastic following.
Good Looks is a recent winner of an Austin Music Award for Best Rock Band, with their sound described as a blend of alt-country and indie-rock.
Future Crib is a five-piece Nashville-based band, with recordings including “Full Time Smile” from 2021.
• Dancing Rabbit Music Festival’s 6 p.m. July 22 show is headlined by Jason Boland and the Stragglers, one of the premier bands on the Red Dirt music scene.
Also performing on the outdoor stage on the July 22 show are Cody Canada and the Departed and Kody West.
A special appearance is slated by the Red Dirt Rangers, who are pioneers of the Red Dirt music genre and 2017 inductees into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
A couple of after hours performances are also planned as part of the July 22 edition of the Red Dirt Music Festival.
Early James and the Latest are set to perform at Spaceship Earth Coffee following the performances on the outdoor stage.
Wild the Coyote will perform inside Downtown 312 once the outdoor shows are completed.
