The McAlester Area Community Garden, located outside of the J.I. Stipe Recreation Building in McAlester, began in 2014 as a project under Pride in McAlester, now known as Keep McAlester Beautiful.
“Because of the food insecurity that’s in this area, you have to teach these lessons that have been passed down from before we had technology, because what if everything shut down and there’s no grocery stores,” said Marchello Bell. “You have to learn how to do this because eating is survival.”
Bell came on as a Community Garden board member in 2016 and serves as the current President. He has helped with the construction of a perimeter bed around the garden’s fence to keep overspray from pesticide applied by city workers from entering the area. He also helped with construction of an arbor to help with growing grapes.
He said he has always been a lover of plants and fondly remembers his great-grandparents always having food growing in their backyard.
“Remembering how they would pick things and share with the neighborhood, that just stuck with me and somewhere along the line people forgot how to do that,” Bell said. “We don’t know what neighbors are anymore.
“It’s just something I feel we’re supposed to do,” Bell said. “A lot of people don’t know how easy this is.”
A 4x8 plot can be rented for $10 a year. Meetings are usually held the first Tuesday of the month, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings have been postponed until further notice.
Any vegetables or fruit that Oklahoma’s climate will allow can be grown at the garden Bell said, with current plots yielding potatoes, cucumbers, pumpkins, carrots, asparagus, and rosemary to name a few.
Along with workdays in the garden, Community Garden members volunteer in community events such as the annual Family Fun Fest by giving potted plants to children to teach them how to grow beans or flowers.
Bell said a total of nine people, a mix of community members and board members, are currently using the garden. Each person can use a maximum of two plots.
Board members use their plots to motivate others and answer questions. Board members who utilize the area are switched out every year with other members of the board for fairness.
“We really want people to get into the habit of growing their own food and don’t forget it,” Bell said. “As the world latches onto technology more, a lot of people think they have to have a farm or a lot of land to grow their own food when a lot of people can do this in their own back yard in five-gallon buckets.”
People who are interested in using the garden can reach out to Bell at 918-916-0855 or contact him by email at brothanature1982@gmail.com.
Interested parties can also message the garden’s Facebook page, McAlester Area Community Garden, or emailing macgardeninfo@gmail.com.
“The answer is very swift,” Bell said. “Getting people involved is one of the more tedious parts of the process. But the more people get involved, the more they can go and take that knowledge and information, share with others.”
According to Bell, the information shared on the page is not limited to members and can be used by all at their home gardens.
“It’s kind of like Pinterest, but just showing it onto our Facebook page for inspiration for other people who may not be able to get out here, but they have the space,” Bell said.
Bell said a goal is to have a community garden in each of McAlester’s six wards to help being people together citywide.
“Food is one of the universal languages, no matter what you believe in, no matter what your ethnic background is, what country you’re from, everybody eats,” Bell said. “If you can speak food, you can talk to everybody and bring people closer together.
“I think that’s one of the coolest things about food,” he said.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalestenews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.