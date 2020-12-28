Volunteers with this year’s Community Christmas Dinner prepared and delivered more than 2,700 holiday meals this year — many more than the same time in 2019.
“We’re probably at 1,000 more than last year,” said one of the volunteers who helped organize the annual event.
After volunteers, who asked to remain anonymous, prepared the food, delivery teams fanned out over the McAlester and Krebs areas. They delivered the meals to anyone who had signed up to participate in the event who lived within the city limits of the two municipalities.
Last week it appeared there might be a shortage of volunteers to help deliver the free holiday meals, with only about 10 people volunteering to help with deliveries at that time. After a plea for more volunteers went out through the News-Capital, the community answered the request for more help.
“Because of the increased numbers and because of COVID, we needed an inflow of new volunteers, and the community responded,” the organizer said.
Volunteers came through in time to help with the increased demand.
“We had 40 delivery teams and the vast majority were at least two people,” and sometimes more, the organizer said.
Even with the additional volunteers, there were still many meals to be delivered.
“All our delivery teams had to do three routes,” the organizer said.
“We had 125 routes,” he said. While he couldn’t verify if that’s the most routes ever for the event, he said it’s the most he remembers during the years he’s been helping with the project. This year’s event also brought one of the highest influxes of volunteers when the need became known.
“Well over 125 people took part in this year’s event, counting volunteer cooks and deliverers,” he said.
While there were a number of new volunteers helping with the deliveries this year, organizers said they did a great job.
“We had a ton of new people this year,” the organizer said. They had to be rapidly trained in the delivery process and they turned out to be fast learners.
With no sit-down dinner served at a central location in connection with the event and no meals available for pickup or carryout, all of the meals were delivered to participants who had signed up in advance.
Organizers attributed this year’s increased need to COVID-19, resulting in more people staying home for Christmas instead of traveling to be with family or friends.
Those who organized the event are thankful so many volunteers stepped forward to meet this year’s increased need.
“We’re seeing the way that McAlester wants to take care of each other,” an organizer said.
