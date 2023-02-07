Pittsburg County commissioners say progress is continuing on upgrades to the Southeast Expo Center.
They said they wish the progress was coming along faster, with some delays attributed to supply side shortages, but they’re still pleased with the gains they’ve been able to make to this point.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said he’s hopeful the project will be completed some time in 2023 — but he said it’s still too early to pin down a completion date due to the many aspects of the project.
“I’m hopeful to get it done this year,” Smith said.
He said he didn’t think it likely the new air-conditioning installation at the Expo Center will be completed in time for events set for this spring and summer at the facility. Smith said he’s looking at sometime in the fall of 2023 as a more realistic date — and that’s if everything goes according to plan.
The Expo Center project involves a myriad of moving parts. It began with the goal of adding air-conditioning throughout the building using American Rescue Act funds.
Commissioners said it is justified because the Expo Center is used as a staging center by the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management and the Pittsburg County and Oklahoma State Health Department, including mass vaccinations for COVID-19 and influenza.
Commissioners determined they needed a new roof to stop leaks inside the Expo Center and other improvements before beginning with installation of the new heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment.
What’s Smith’s impression of the current status of the Expo Center project?
“I think it’s going very well,” Smith said, except for delays caused by supply side issues. He said he’s excited about the how the facility will be upgraded when everything is finished.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman said he would like to see the project moving faster, but said supply side shortages have resulted in slowing some of the planned Expo Center upgrades.
“A lot of things aren’t moving fast enough; we’re not able to get the parts,” Selman said.
Smith agreed, adding thought the supply side shortages would ease up after the COVID-19 pandemic began to subside.
Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers also wished the Expo Center project was farther along.
“I would like to see things moving a little faster,” he said, recognizing the supply side shortages and other issues have slowed parts of the project.
Here’s the status of some aspects of the Expo Center project, including:
• The Expo Center roof.
That part of the project is complete. It included the removal and replacement of skylights on the roof, that were proving troublesome in holding up under extreme weather conditions, such as hailstorms. Even if the hail did not knock a hole directly through a skylight, rainwater would run under the roof and insulation and leak out elsewhere.
The project included replacing all the screws and seams along with other parts of the roof, and covering it with a thick membrane coating, similar to epoxy, including a group of chemical compounds used for coating and adhesives in construction projects.
• Insulation — Commissioners want to install new insulation into much of the Expo Center, including insulation in the ceiling and down the walls before adding the new HVAC units. They initially sent that part of the project out for bids, but are now in the process of resending them because of issues with original bid packet specifications involving the R Factor of the materials, Smith said.
The R Factor, also known as the R Value, is a way of measuring how well insulation can keep heat from passing through it.
• Lighting — County commissioners also want to place new LED lighting inside the Expo Center. Smith said they want to get the insulation installed first, to remove the issue of blowing foam insulation around the planned new LED lighting when replacing insulation in the Expo Center ceiling.
• Heating, ventilation and conditioning. “We’re waiting to get more of the equipment in,” Smith said, to avoid having the equipment installed at different interludes. “I don’t want them to start until it’s all here,” he said.
Smith attributed delays in all of the HVAC equipment arrival, all well as related materials, to supply side shortages that have been hitting the construction industry across the nation.
• New outside rest rooms on the Expo Center grounds. Commissioners are waiting on submissions for the project after they determined the original project would prove too expensive. That would have included restrooms for men and women, showers, a connected equipment storage building and a concession stand, all as part of the same project.
“Estimates were like $400,000,” said Smith. “They thought it was the Taj Mahal.” Now, they’re scaling back plans to do that portion of the project, one at a time, beginning with the rest room.
“We’re hoping to have showers,” Smith said. “We’re trying to get the restrooms first.” He said the commissioners are waiting for proposed new designs for the project.
Rogers said the request for outside restrooms for the Expo Center and Pittsburg County Fairgrounds is what he’s been hearing about most from constituents regarding the Expo Center upgrades.
