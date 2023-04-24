County commissioners agreed for a process to obtain bids with options for roof work on the Pittsburg County Justice Center.
Commissioners took the action during their regular Monday meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse after hearing from Josh Rhodes of the Garland Company.
Rhodes told commissioners a number of options could be available for the Justice Center, which includes the Pittsburg County’s Sheriff’s Office and the Pittsburg County Jail.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said he wanted to get quotes regarding roofing for the entire facility — but he also wanted bids on parts of the roof by phases.
If the entire project proved too costly to pay for at once, Smith said the commissioners might opt to do it in phases — doing the worst parts first.
Rhodes said options were available to include everything involved in the project, from start to finish. It would cover everything from bonds and insurance to materials and labor, he said.
Commissioners asked how soon some hard numbers could be available regarding bids for roof work.
“Probably by the week of the 22, we could have some hard numbers,” Rhodes said, referring to May 22.
Rhodes told commissioners some funding for the project might be available through grants.
Smith wanted to know how long the prices on the bids would be in place once they were obtained. He noted the still ongoing issues with supply side shortages and inflation, which could result in changing prices.
“How long are the bids going to be good for?” Smith asked.
Rhodes said the bids should be good for at least 30 days after they are obtained.
Smith said he also wanted to know when the companies submitting bids could start on the roof project. If a company plans to start the project too far out, Smith cited concerns they might increase the amount of their bids due to possibly rising costs due to inflation and supply side shortages.
“I’m afraid they will add to the bid price,” Smith said.
Commissioners also discussed how they wanted the bids to be submitted.
“I think it needs to be done in phases,” Smith said, referring to phases of the roof project, so the work can be prioritized if it’s needed.
“We’re dealing with three sections of the roof,” Rhodes noted.
“We want a price on the whole roof — and by phase,” Smith said.
Commissioners acted to pass a measure regarding the project.
“I make a motion we get some bid packets out and get some numbers,” Smith said.
Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 1 Charlie Rogers joined Smith and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman to unanimously pass Smith’s motion to pursue bids on the roofing project, for the cost of the entire project and for the costs if it is done in phases.
Asked by the News-Capital what the roof issues at the Pittsburg County Justice Center entailed, Smith said problems included leaks, weak spots and safety issues.
Selman said project phases include the jail administration area, the old part of the Pittsburg County Jail, which is the women’s section, and the newer part of the jail, where male prisoners are housed.
