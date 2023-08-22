Pittsburg County commissioners Monday agreed to a memorandum of understanding between the county and the city of McAlester for the current fiscal year.
As approved by the commissioners, the memo of understanding calls for the city of McAlester to compensate Pittsburg County Emergency Management in the amount of $80,679,24. for emergency services. The agreement is set for the duration of the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year, which began July 1, 2023, and extends through June 30, 2024.
Following the meeting, McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe said the agreement is similar to previous ones between the city and the county, except costs and expenses continue to increase.
“The cost of doing business went up,” Enloe said.
He said the EOC and the city have partnered on matters such as the city’s and county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the city’s recent water issues this summer.
“The partnership has worked very well,” said Enloe.
Included in the MOU are expectations and requirements of the Emergency Operations Center.
“The Emergency Operations Center’s support and special staff members, who have skills and training in areas needed to provide a total response to an emergency, may assist the City of McAlester emergency service coordinators in the accomplishment of their duties, perform functions within the EOC to enhance efficiency, or perform critical tasks outside the scope of government departments,” the MOU states.
Also in the agreement are tasks and responsibilities of the EOC director, including:
• Coordination of all phases of emergency management.
• EOC communication capability.
• Public information and education.
• EOC operations.
• Comprehensive emergency management planning.
• EOC Staff training.
• Warning system planning.
• Damage assessment training.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman joined with District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers to make their agreement to the MOU unanimous.
