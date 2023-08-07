Pittsburg County commissioners may temporarily relocate the Pittsburg County Election Board to District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan’s office due to ongoing flooding issues.
Commissioners delayed making a decision on the move during their regular Monday meeting after District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan told the commissioners he has concerns.
Sullivan said one of his concerns is how long the Election Board needs to use rooms inside the DA’s Annex to the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
He said confidential records are currently stored in one of the DA’s areas currently under consideration for use by the Election Board.
“We have homicide records we have to keep forever,” Sullivan said. Juvenile files which also are required to remain confidential are also stored in the area.
Sullivan said there’s an issue with having members of the public and election workers in an area where such confidential records are stored.
“I do have quite a bit of stuff down there,” Sullivan said.
County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers asked how much space was involved.
“When I look at the square footage, we could make it work,” Sullivan said. When other considerations are brought into play, it becomes more difficult.
Commissioners said there may be ways to make it work.
“We could put up some walls,” said District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith.
Sullivan responded with “We think fences make great neighbors.”
Speaking to Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes, Sullivan said “Probably you and me and Charlie need to go and look at it.”
Smith asked about entrances to the DA’s office from the building’s front entrance along Carl Albert Parkway.
“You’ve got security issues and so does she,” Smith said, referring to Barnes and the Election Board.
Smith said the commissioners may be able to fix the problem regarding the ongoing flooding issues at the Election Board, but to do that, all of the election workers need to be moved from the offices.
Wet carpet has already been removed from the Election Board offices, but that’s a minimal concern at this time, Smith said.
Some sheetrock walls from where the water has been coming into the Election Board office will have to be removed to try and determine the source of the flooding, he said. It may be coming into the walls at another location and then flowing down to the Election Board office, Smith said.
Barnes said she thinks water is coming in the back wall and then running down.
Commissioners took no action on the proposal to temporarily move the Election Board into the District 18 District Attorney’s office, deciding to wait for more information after Rogers meets with Barnes and Sullivan to look over the proposed site.
Rogers hopes any issues with the proposed move can be resolved.
“I hope we can find a place to move them,” he said. He also would like to see the Election Board moving back to its regular offices before the next election.
However, with the next election scheduled for Sept 12 in the city of McAlester and the Frink-Chambers School District, he’s not sure if it can happen that quickly.
Commissioners said both the Election Board and the District 18 District Attorney’s office may have to compromise.
At the Election Board office after the commissioners’ meeting, Election Board workers said conditions remained damp even though all the wet carpet has been removed due to the flooding issues.
“It will ruin our furniture and the voting machines,” Barnes said of the damp, humid conditions.
Assistant Election Board Secretary Carla Morris said the dampness causes the ends of paper ballots to curl.
With the damp carpet removed, election workers have to stand on a solid concrete floor.
“Standing on a concrete floor all day is painful,” Morris said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.