Pittsburg County commissioners are looking at the possibility of major repairs to the Courthouse Annex.
Josh Rhodes, of the Garland Company, presented the county commissioners with a series of options during their regular Monday meeting, with costs varying for the repairs depending on the scope of the project.
Rhodes said problems are resulting partly from the EIFS, or Exterior Insulation and Finish System process used in the building’s construction. Rhodes said the system retains water behind an exterior wall so it does not evaporate once it gets behind the insulation.
“What happens, over the years, that stuff is porous. It sucks in water,” Rhodes said. Another issue is a joint between the DA’s office and the courthouse complex, he said.
Rhodes also spoke about the facade on the upper part of the building. From the street, it resembles the color of red bricks, but it consists of a material that is also causing problems, he said.
“Just on the front, we would like to do a metal panel,” said Rhodes.
He also took note of the ambiance of the area.
“With a historic courthouse next to it, you don’t want to do anything drastic,” Rhodes said.
The courthouse Annex was constructed during the 2007-2010 time period, said Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell.
That’s when Pittsburg County officials and employees exited the courthouse and set up offices at different sites around the city while new construction and upgrades were underway.
Commissioners took no action on the matter during their meeting.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan said he figures the commissioners became aware of issues with the Courthouse Annex because they pay constant attention to county buildings.
