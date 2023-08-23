It’s a well-lit place.
Pittsburg County commissioners accepted an $11,000 donation in the form of a rebate check from Public Service Co. of Oklahoma for converting the Southeast Expo Center building to all LED lighting.
County commissioners also accepted an $8,500 donation from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma during their regular weekly meeting, a quarterly donation for the commissioners to use toward a project of their choosing.
Regarding the LED lighting, Total Energy Partners of Tulsa won the contract to convert the Southeast Expo Center LED lighting with a bid of $91,802.85.
The project called for a total quantity of 765 lights, along with any needed fixtures, hookups or other equipment required for the conversion, said Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell.
Included in the project was LED lighting in the arena, the large room on the west side of the Expo Center that has been used for everything from rodeos to concerts and basketball tournaments.
Lighting for the arena included 150 watts High Bay bulbs, along with other lighting. Included in the project were LED lighting for the men and women’s restrooms in the arena area, the concession area and adjacent smaller rooms.
Also getting LED lighting: The Expo Center’s main entrance area and lobby, along with first floor offices and Room 103, which is the large first floor meeting and banquet room on the Expo Center’s east side. The kitchen area off Room 103 and restrooms in that part of the Expo Center also were fitted for LED lighting.
Stairs and the elevator leading to the second floor were also included in the LED lighting conversion, along with all second floor offices and rooms, including where the Pittsburg County Election Board is being temporarily relocated.
Conversion to LED lighting at the Southeast Expo Center applied only to the main building and assorted lights and poles. It did not apply to outside buildings at the Expo Center, according to the project contract.
