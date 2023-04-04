County commissioners signed a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Pittsburg County.
Representatives from a number of local and state agencies were present for the signing.
They also joined in decorating the center median along Carl Albert Parkway with signs, pinwheels, ribbons and other materials to raise awareness of child abuse prevention.
“We have this event because unfortunately child abuse still exists,” said District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan.
“We need to talk about uncomfortable things because they have to be addressed.”
Sullivan maintains raising awareness of child abuse is important.
“We say this all the time. If you see something, you need to say something and let the authorities get involved,” said Sullivan. “Let the authorities intervene on behalf of a child.”
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services Child Abuse Hotline is 1-800-522-3511, Sullivan said. Local and county authorities can also be contacted directly.
Sullivan noted that this year alone two recent child abuse trials involving Pittsburg County residents have resulted in convictions, one at the Eastern District of Oklahoma U.S. Courthouse and another at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
The proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Pittsburg County states, whereas:
• All children are vital to our state’s future success, prosperity and quality of life as well as being our most vulnerable assets.
• All children deserve to have the safe, stable nurturing homes and communities they need to foster their health, growth and development.
• Child abuse and neglect is a community responsibility affecting both the current and future quality of life of the community.
• Communities that provide parents with the social support, knowledge of parenting and child development and concrete resources they need to cope with stress and nurture their children ensure all children grow to their full potential.
• Effective child abuse prevention strategies succeed because of partnerships created among citizens, human service agencies, schools, faith-based communities, health care providers, civic organizations, law enforcement agencies, and the business community.
In proclaiming April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, county commissioners said they “call upon all citizens, community agencies, faith groups, medical facilities, elected leaders and businesses to increase their participation in our efforts to support families, thereby preventing child abuse and strengthening the communities in which we live.”
Signing the proclamation were County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers, District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman.
Those present for the proclamation signing and/or decoration of the median included the District 18 District Attorney’s office, the state of Oklahoma’s Department of Human Services, the Pittsburg County Child Abuse Response Effort, the Youth Emergency Shelter, McAlester and Pittsburg County law enforcement, Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA, Special Pittsburg County Judge Mindy Beare and others.
