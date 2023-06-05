Pittsburg County commissioners took action Monday that could lead to substantial upgrades at the Southeast Expo Center — if the price is right.
In three separate actions commissioners voted to advertise for bids for additional equipment for the Expo Center and the adjacent Pittsburg County Fairgrounds.
Commissioners approved a resolution seeking bids for additional livestock panels and gates at the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds. They are looking at adding more panels and gates to handle bigger livestock shows at the site.
Commissioners approved another resolution to advertise for bids for one portable high school regulation basketball court, which would also be for the Expo Center.
They also approved a resolution to advertise for bids for 14 gauge stock panels, also known as a portable rodeo arena, for the Southeast Expo Center.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said the commissioners are looking to upgrade the facility to hold more, and bigger events at the Expo Center and Fairgrounds.
Whether they purchase any of the equipment discussed Monday depends on the bids that come in to the commissioners’ office.
“It’s going to wait on bids to see what we can afford,” Smith said.
For the livestock shows at the fairgrounds, commissioners are seeking a price on an additional 150 stalls “Just like what we’ve got,” Smith said. “We’ve got about half that many.”
Smith said commissioners have been approached about holding two more large livestock shows at the site, in addition to the Pittsburg County shows already held at the fairgrounds.
Commissioners want to see the cost of a portable high school regulation basketball court which could be utilized in several ways.
“Hopefully Pitt 8; hopefully the playoffs, hopefully independent tournaments,” Smith said. If the county could obtain two courts, they could hold two games inside the Expo Center at the same time, he noted.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman said a new basketball court is needed to replace the one the city of McAlester took with it when commissioners took over operations of the Expo Center from the city of McAlester.
Smith said the commissioners tried to purchase the portable basketball court from the city.
“The city sold the ball floor and the goals,” Smith said. “We bid on it; we didn’t get it.”
However, the county was able to purchase the goals from the individual that bought it, because he only wanted the floor, Smith said.
Regarding the heavy duty stock panels for a portable rodeo arena, Smith said that would enable the commissioners to hold more rodeos, or rodeo-related events at the Expo Center.
Currently, those holding a rodeo indoors at the Expo Center have to bring their own stock panels that are set up as an arena.
Smith said if the Expo Center had its own arena, it would help with the county’s cost for rodeos at the site and would draw in more events.
He said he’s already been contacted about holding more rodeos as well as a bull futurity — which is designed to showcase young bulls’ bucking abilities.
Smith and Selman passed all three measures by an unanimous vote. District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers did not attend the meeting.
Smith reiterated whether the equipment is purchased by the county depends on the numbers the commissioners see once all the bids have been submitted for the additional livestock pens at the fairgrounds, the portable basketball floor and the heavy duty stock panels for a portable rodeo arena.
“We can figure out the costs, whether we can afford it or not,” Smith said.
