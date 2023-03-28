Pittsburg County commissioners made a major step forward to upgrades at the Southeast Expo Center when they awarded a bid to install new insulation at the facility.
Commissioners awarded a bid of $630,273 for the project to Thrice Energy Solutions of Oklahoma City to install foam insulation at the Expo Center. The bid includes labor and materials to install the insulation.
County commissioners were glad to get the project bid awarded, because they wanted to get the spraying of foam insulation completed, before switching to LED lighting at the facility.
Commissioners said they wanted to eliminate the chance of any of the spray foam getting on the new LED lighting.
“We wanted this foam up before the lights,” said District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman following the commissioners’ regular Monday meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Although he did not have an exact date available, Selman said the project should begin soon. He planned to contact Thrice Energy to let the company know commissioners awarded it the bid for the foam insulation project.
The project calls for the removal of existing insulation, priming all surfaces, and applying closed cell foam insulation to the roof purlins, the roofline and exterior half.
It requires the use of closed cell foam insulation, the use of primer on all metals and the application of DC315 Intumescent coating, a fire retardant, on the roofline.
Also, the agreement calls for the application Low VOC primer on all metal surfaces involved ion the project.
The agreement requires the removal of all existing batten insulation from the wall and ceiling areas inside the arena at the Expo Center.
It requires installation of 3-inch R19-rated closed cell insulation to wall areas designated for new insulation.
It also calls for installation of 4-inch R25 rated closed cell insulation to ceiling areas designated for new insulation.
When the project is completed, the Expo Center should have a complete foam envelope.
Selman noted the commissioners’ plan to upgrade the Expo Center has been slowed by supply side shortages and other issues.
“I’m excited for this,” Selman said.
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers is also glad to see the Expo insulation bid awarded.
“In the long run, it’s a major step forward,” he said. “We wanted to get that done first. That way, we won’t have insulation all over the lights.”
Selman said upgrades at the Expo have not been going as fast as he’d hoped as he’s learning to work on his patience.
“It’s going to happen,” he said.
