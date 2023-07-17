Pittsburg County commissioners approved purchasing new HVAC equipment for the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Their actions will result in six new units being placed atop the county courthouse in an effort to eliminate ongoing HVAC issues at the building.
Issues included sweltering conditions in some offices, while at the same time, employees in other county offices were cold.
Commissioners approved the purchase of the HVAC equipment though the Omnia Partners Purchasing Cooperative, to be partially funded with American Rescue Act funds.
Plans call for the commissioners to purchase six of the new HVAC units, at a total cost of slightly more than a quarter-million dollars at $258,105.
Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell said the county is purchasing three types of units for the courthouse roof.
They include three 40-ton units, one 7.5 ton unit and two 5-ton units.
All of the new units will ultimately replace older units on the roof of the Pittsburg County Courthouse when they arrive.
Following the meeting, County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers said repairs to some of the courthouse’s current HVAC units during the weekend of July 7 was done to keep the current units operating until the new ones arrive.
During that procedure, a crane was used to lift huge compressors and other HVAC equipment to the courthouse roof.
“That was us getting the compressors for the units that were already up there,” Rogers said. He said the compressors and other equipment used at time were needed to keep the current HVAC running.
“That was to make it until we could get the new ones,” Rogers said.
Although commissioners acted Monday to approve purchasing the six new units, they will still have to be ordered and shipped.
It’s unknown at this early stage exactly when they will arrive.
“These big units aren’t in yet,” Rogers noted. “They could take awhile to get in.”
Commissioners’ First Deputy Sandra Crenshaw said there is a deadline on using ARPA funds. Money must be encumbered by June 30, 2024 and must be spent by June 30, 2027, she said.
Rogers is glad to have the ARPA funds available to help pay for the six new HVAC courthouse units.
“I’m glad to get them ordered and we’re blessed to have ARPA funds to pay for it,” Rogers said.
In other action, commissioners approved purchase of a rack system for the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management storage Warehouse.
Commissioners approved $32,250 for the purchase through the Oklahoma State Contract, with the rack system to be purchased through funds from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
County Clerk Trammell said the rack system consists of bolt-on shelving for the Emergency Management Warehouse.
