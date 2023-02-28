Pittsburg County commissioners approved an agreement to allow Public Service Co. of Oklahoma to use the Southeast Expo Center and grounds for staging purposes.
The agreement allows PSO to use the Expo Center Hall and outside grounds for temporary staging purposes during emergency situations. Commissioners took the action during their regular Monday meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse in McAlester.
PSO notes its service area experiences emergency conditions from time-to-time, which interrupts or threatens to interrupt electrical service to many of its costumers. Emergency conditions “often require PSO to mobilize special efforts to respond to such emergencies to avoid service interruptions or to quickly restore electrical service,” the agreement notes.
PSO asked for permission to use the Expo Hall and outside grounds as a staging area for its work crews and for the temporary storage of materials, vehicles and equipment related to the work necessary to avoid interruptions in electrical service or to restore service interrupted by emergency conditions in PSO’s service area.
The agreement addresses what happens upon the occurrence of emergency conditions, which interrupts or threatens to interrupt electrical service to a substantial number of PSO’s customers requiring PSO to mobilize a special response.
It allows PSO, meaning its employees, agents and contractors, to enter and use the Expo Hall and outside grounds to stage work crews. The agreement also allows for the temporary storage of vehicles, equipment and materials.
“PSO will endeavor to provide the county with 24 hours advance notice of its need to use the Expo Hall and outside grounds: however, in the event PSO is prevented from providing advance notice by the occurrence of the emergency condition or the unavailability of the designated county contact, PSO shall provide notice of its need to use the Expo Hall and outside grounds as soon thereafter as reasonably possible,” the agreement states.
The licensing agreement is to remain in effect for five years, unless either party terminates it earlier upon 60 days notice.
PSO agrees to maintain the Expo Hall and outside grounds “in a neat and orderly fashion and not permit the accumulation of garbage, trash or rubbish,” according to terms of the agreement.
PSO is also required to maintain “a commercially reasonable amount” of comprehensive general liability insurance, covering both personal injury and property damage. It also calls for PSO to require any contractors or agents using the Expo Hall and outside grounds to comply with the same requirement.
Joining Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers in unanimously approving the agreement were District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman.
