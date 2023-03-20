Pittsburg County is adding another dump truck to the fleet.
County commissioners approved the purchase during their regular Monday meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
The winning bid went to Harris Construction Service of McAlester for $45,000.
County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers said the bid was for a 2008 six-wheel International dump truck. Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell said the bid was for a straight purchase price, as opposed to a lease-purchase.
Commissioners took additional action to expand the county's equipment by voting to advertise for one new belly dump trailer for lease/purchase, with financing included, for District 3.
A belly dump trailer, also known as a body dump trailer, is a trailer that allows materials to be dropped straight from the trailer's bottom. It can be used for a procedure known as wind-rowing, which releases materials, such as asphalt materials for example, in a long line instead of being dumped into a pile.
Bids will be accepted at the Pittsburg County Courthouse until March 31. All bids are set to be opened in the Pittsburg County commissioners offices at 10 a.m. on April 3.
In other action county commissioners approved a licensing agreement between the county and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Pittsburg County District 1 to operate and maintain the road, boat launching ramp and parking area for the boat ramp at Tate's Timberline Beach, in Section 16, Township 9 North, Range 17 East in Pittsburg County.
Pittsburg County Commissioner First Deputy Sandra Crenshaw said no payments are involved in the annual licensing agreement calling for the county to maintain road, launching ramp and parking area at the recreational site on Lake Eufaula.
Joining Rogers in voting to approve the measures were District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.